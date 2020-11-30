A COVID-19 reopening phase change and driving rain storms that covered parts of south Louisiana made Week 1 of the LHSAA’s high school football playoffs a reminder of why we dislike 2020 so much.
Yes, that was so last week, thanfully. Will it get better? The quality of matchups certainly has moved up a notch.
But with a move back to Phase 2, schools are limited to 25 percent attendance capacity, making the chance of walking up to buy a ticket to the game of your choice slim to none.
Yet another tough paradox to navigate in 2020. Live-streamed and televised games should hit some of the high points, the top games and help fill the void.
Five months ago, coaches, parents, fans and sportswriters all agreed on one thing — we would be willing to do anything to have a fall sports season .
What we miscalculated was how hard it would be. With volleyball, cross country and swimming seasons complete, football remains. Counting this week, there are four weeks to go. For me, it is a one-week-at-a-time scenario.
Doing "anything" it takes is hard. Stricter attendance limits we started with in October or the mask requirements for fans in the stands are not normal. Of course few things in 2020 are.
It all goes back to that one question — would you do anything and everything to make the playoffs work? Like the teams we have to take it one week at a time. And make the best of a tough situation.
Duplechin, Boudreaux tally
Episcopal’s Claney Duplechin and Pete Boudreaux of Catholic High added to their list of titles at the LHSAA State Cross Country meet held last month in Natchitoches.
Boudreaux’s Bears won their fourth straight Class 5A title. It was the 20th cross country title for Boudreaux at Catholic and his 52nd title overall combined between cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
Duplechin’s Episcopal boys/girls swept the Class 2A titles. The Episcopal boys won their 25th straight title, the nation’s longest active cross country titles streak. It was the third straight for the EHS girls.
The titles give Duplechin 60 titles between cross country. indoor and outdoor track.
Lee sets EAHS mark
With a win over Captain Shreve Friday night, East Ascension moved to the second round of the football playoffs for the fifth straight year and gave coach Darnell Lee his sixth playoff win at his alma mater.
With six playoff wins, Lee is now the now has the most wins of any coach in the Gonzales-based school’s history.
Up next for EAHS (5-3) is top-seeded Acadiana (7-1) Friday night.
Miller cracks 800 barrier
St. Joseph’s Academy finished as the Division I runner-up to Dominican last month at the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament. Along the way, SJA coach Sivi Miller also reached a milestone.
Miller picked up her 800th career win during the Redstickers run to the title match played at Kenner's Pontchartrain Center.
Stewart fills it up
The Dunham School’s Carlos Stewart scored 44 points in the Tigers’ 54-53 loss to Class 1A/Division IV power Calvary Baptist last week.
Stewart, a senior guard for 2A/Division III Dunham, is one of the area’s top returning players for the 2020-21 season.