Jordan Wright had a feeling he knew which college he would pick. After talking with his parents one last time, it was a done deal. The Dunham School basketball star announced he committed to Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon and plans to sign next week.
“After I talked to my parents again, I knew it was the right decision,” Wright said. “I pretty much made up my mind yesterday. I just feel like Vanderbilt is a place where I can grow the most.”
The 6-foot-6 Wright led Dunham to a Division III select title and two runner-up finishes in his final three years of high school. He had narrowed his choices to Vanderbilt and Tulane a few days ago.
Wright averaged 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists per game as a senior. He earned LSWA all-state and All-Metro honors three times.
At Vanderbilt, Wright will get the chance to play for former NBA standout Jerry Stackhouse, who takes over the Commodores program for 2019-20.
“The chance to play for one of the best all-time at my position means a lot,” Wright said. “I also like the idea of being out on my own at school.”