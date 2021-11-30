Harvey Adger seeks his 900th career win at Glen Oaks, the only high school he has ever coached at. Gary Duhe has been a boys basketball coach at several schools who is looking to get his 800th career win in his first season as girls coach.
Their paths have been different but the motivation remains is much the same for two men who have been coaching rivals for much of their careers.
“A lot of people talk about wins,” Adger said. “But for me it is about being involved and giving something back.
“The most important thing for me is working to helping these young men grow into productive workers in our society, good husbands and good fathers.”
Adger ended last season with a playoff loss that left him at 899 career victories. The Class 3A Panthers open their regular season by hosting 2A Northeast (0-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Duhe’s Central girls (3-2) host St. Scholastica at around 6 p.m. Thursday with a shot at notching his 800th career win, a fact he downplays. Central lost a two-point game to Baker Tuesday night.
“I really don’t want this 800th win thing to be burden for them,” Duhe said of the Central players. “I think some of them thought I was disappointed last night but I wasn’t. I told them if I keep coaching it is going to happen. Our focus is for them to grow and get better every game.
“These girls have worked so hard and come so far since we started in June. This is about them and about building a program for the future here at Central.”
While Duhe is building a team with youngsters, Adger continues a different numbers game with a roster of less than 10 players. The Panthers waited to start their season until football players could join workouts.
Last spring, the Glen Oaks gym was named in Adger’s honor. Former players came to see his final games and have mounted a social media campaign to get alumni and former players to Wednesday’s game.
“That’s all very flattering,” Adger said. “Here’s the thing —I still enjoy what I do. I love to coach.”
Duhe noted that he plans to go scout Covington-based SSA Tuesday, offering a another perspective.
“Sure … you can watch film,” Duhe said. “But I would rather see a team in person. I’m old school that way.”