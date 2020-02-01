Here's a look at The Advocate's 2020 Super Dozen, the top high school football recruits in Louisiana.
KAYSHON BOUTTE
School: Westgate
Position: Wide receiver
Vitals: 6-0, 180 pounds
Boutte had another great season for the Tigers, which reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals, compiling 47 receptions for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns while doubling as a running back with 71 rushes for 874 yards and 12 scores. He also played in the Under Armour All-Star game.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 1
National overall rank: No. 24
MAJOR BURNS
School: Madison Prep Academy
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-2, 176 pounds
Burns tripled as a defensive back, receiver and quarterback in his final high school season, leading the Chargers to the Class 3A quarterfinals, when he recorded a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown, threw three touchdown passes and had four catches for 32 yards in a loss to Union Church. Burns also played in the Under Armour All-Star game.
Up next: Signed with Georgia
State overall rank: No. 7
National overall rank: No. 180
ASHAAD CLAYTON
School: Easton
Position: Running back
Vitals: 6-0, 200 pounds
Clayton is a powerful runner who showed bursts of speed while leading the Eagles to the Class 4A state finals. In five playoff games, including 35-34 loss to Edna Karr in the championship, Clayton racked up 1,152 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. He recently visited Florida's campus.
Up next: Committed to Colorado
State overall rank: No. 6
National overall rank: No. 171
EDGERRIN COOPER
School: Covington
Position: Outside linebacker
Vitals: 6-1, 205 pounds
The top-rated linebacker in the state was a force for the Lions in his final season, when he led the school to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs while recording 118 tackles, 22 tackles for loss five sacks and four interceptions. He announced his signing with the Aggies on Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl all-star game in San Antonio.
Up next: Signed with Texas A&M
State overall rank: No. 5
National overall rank: No. 159
JACOBIAN GUILLORY
School: Alexandria
Position: Defensive tackle
Vitals: 6-2, 337 pounds
The All-American Bowl all-star game participant committed to the Tigers a month before he signed with the program during December's early signing period. Sturdy and powerful, Guillory is a two-time state champion powerlifter and a champion in the shot put, and he led the Trojans as a senior with 76 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 4
National overall rank: No. 95
PATRICK JENKINS
School: John Ehret
Position: Defensive tackle
Vitals: 6-2, 285 pounds
Jenkins was once committed to LSU, but he withdrew his verbal pledge in September and committed with TCU a month later. The All-American Bowl all-star game participant helped lead the Patriots to the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Up next: Signed with TCU
State overall rank: No. 9
National overall rank: No. 240
DONOVAN KAUFMAN
School: Archbishop Rummel
Position: Safety
Vitals: 5-9, 195 pounds
Kaufman scored the game-winning touchdown in the Division I state championship game against Catholic High on a 95-yard kickoff return with 2:56 left to play. The play-making defensive back recorded 88 tackles in his senior season, adding 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and three recoveries.
Up next: Committed to Vanderbilt
State overall rank: No. 17
National overall rank: No. 410
KOY MOORE
School: Archbishop Rummel
Position: Wide receiver
Vitals: 6-2, 172 pounds
Set to join fellow Rummel High graduate Ja'Marr Chase in Baton Rouge, Moore was a dynamic receiver for the Raiders as a senior, recording a career-high 594 yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns. He recorded two catches for 49 yards in the Division I state championship, when Rummel came from behind to beat Catholic High 14-10 for the school's first state title since 2013.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 11
National overall rank: No. 297
ERIC REED
School: Calvary Baptist Academy
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-0, 195 pounds
Long and athletic, Reed conjures up memories of former Calvary Baptist cornerback Greedy Williams, who went on to LSU before getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Reed had 28 tackles as a senior, four for loss, and he recorded an interception, forced four fumbles and recovered two more while leading the Cavaliers to the Division IV quarterfinals.
Up next: Signed with Auburn
State overall rank: No. 8
National overall rank: No. 188
JAQUELIN ROY
School: University
Position: Defensive tackle
Vitals: 6-4, 293 pounds
The highest-rated defensive tackle in Louisiana, the Under Armour All-American led a Cubs defense that allowed 15.3 points per game and reached the Division II state semifinals. Roy twice committed to LSU, withdrawing his verbal pledge last February before returning to the fold that July. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron placed a high stock on defensive linemen, and Roy is a major addition.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 2
National overall rank: No. 40
SEDRICK VAN PRAN
School: Easton
Position: Center
Vitals: 6-4, 305 pounds
The nation's top center is an Under Armour All-American, a powerful offensive lineman who helped pave the way for fellow Super Dozen member, running back Ashaad Clayton. The Eagles went all the way to the Class 4A state title in Van Pran's senior season, and all signs point to his choosing Georgia on signing day, although choices include recent visits to Florida and Alabama.
Up next: Committed to Georgia
State overall rank: No. 3
National overall rank: No. 59
JOEL WILLIAMS
School: Madison Prep
Position: Athlete
Vitals: 6-2, 215 pounds
A versatile player who played receiver and defensive back for the Chargers, Williams is expected to play corner or safety for Mike Stoops at Kentucky. He caught 26 passes for 525 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season, adding 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception as Madison Prep reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Up next: Signed with Kentucky
State overall rank: No. 14
National overall rank: No. 357
*all rankings from 247Sports composite
THE SECOND DOZEN
ANGELO ANDERSON
School: John Curtis
Position: Defensive end
Vitals: 6-2, 261 pounds
Up next: Signed with Tulane
KEILON BROWN
School: Zachary
Position: Quarterback
Vitals: 5-11, 184 pounds
Up next: Signed with Memphis
BUD CLARK
School: Alexandria
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-2, 180 pounds
Up next: Signed with TCU
KHARI COLEMAN
School: G.W. Carver
Position: Defensive end
Vitals: 6-1, 217 pounds
Up next: Signed with TCU
JA'KHI DOUGLAS
School: Terrebonne
Position: Wide receiver
Vitals: 5-9, 187 pounds
Up next: Signed with Florida State
KYLE EDWARDS
School: Destrehan
Position: Running back
Vitals: 6-0, 210 pounds
Up next: Signed with Alabama
TJ FINLEY
School: Ponchatoula
Position: Quarterback
Vitals: 6-6, 250 pounds
Up next: Signed with LSU
JONATHAN HORTON
School: Scotlandville Magnet
Position: Defensive end
Vitals: 6-4, 215 pounds
Up next: Signed with Virginia
CAMRON JACKSON
School: Haynesville
Position: Defensive tackle
Vitals: 6-5, 271 pounds
Up next: Committed to LSU
JALEN LEE
School: Live Oak
Position: Defensive tackle
Vitals: 6-3, 294 pounds
Up next: Signed with Florida
BRANDON WILLIAMS
School: Isidore Newman
Position: Outside linebacker
Vitals: 6-3, 220 pounds
Up next: Signed with Virginia
COREY WREN
School: John Curtis
Vitals: 5-10, 170 pounds
Position: Athlete
Up next: Committed to Florida State