Here's a look at The Advocate's 2020 Super Dozen, the top high school football recruits in Louisiana.

KAYSHON BOUTTE

School: Westgate

Position: Wide receiver

Vitals: 6-0, 180 pounds

Boutte had another great season for the Tigers, which reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals, compiling 47 receptions for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns while doubling as a running back with 71 rushes for 874 yards and 12 scores. He also played in the Under Armour All-Star game.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 1

National overall rank: No. 24

MAJOR BURNS

School: Madison Prep Academy

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-2, 176 pounds

Burns tripled as a defensive back, receiver and quarterback in his final high school season, leading the Chargers to the Class 3A quarterfinals, when he recorded a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown, threw three touchdown passes and had four catches for 32 yards in a loss to Union Church. Burns also played in the Under Armour All-Star game.

Up next: Signed with Georgia

State overall rank: No. 7

National overall rank: No. 180

ASHAAD CLAYTON

School: Easton

Position: Running back

Vitals: 6-0, 200 pounds

Clayton is a powerful runner who showed bursts of speed while leading the Eagles to the Class 4A state finals. In five playoff games, including 35-34 loss to Edna Karr in the championship, Clayton racked up 1,152 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. He recently visited Florida's campus.

Up next: Committed to Colorado

State overall rank: No. 6

National overall rank: No. 171

EDGERRIN COOPER

School: Covington

Position: Outside linebacker

Vitals: 6-1, 205 pounds

The top-rated linebacker in the state was a force for the Lions in his final season, when he led the school to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs while recording 118 tackles, 22 tackles for loss five sacks and four interceptions. He announced his signing with the Aggies on Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl all-star game in San Antonio.

Up next: Signed with Texas A&M

State overall rank: No. 5

National overall rank: No. 159

JACOBIAN GUILLORY

School: Alexandria

Position: Defensive tackle

Vitals: 6-2, 337 pounds

The All-American Bowl all-star game participant committed to the Tigers a month before he signed with the program during December's early signing period. Sturdy and powerful, Guillory is a two-time state champion powerlifter and a champion in the shot put, and he led the Trojans as a senior with 76 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 4

National overall rank: No. 95

PATRICK JENKINS

School: John Ehret

Position: Defensive tackle

Vitals: 6-2, 285 pounds

Jenkins was once committed to LSU, but he withdrew his verbal pledge in September and committed with TCU a month later. The All-American Bowl all-star game participant helped lead the Patriots to the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. 

Up next: Signed with TCU

State overall rank: No. 9

National overall rank: No. 240

DONOVAN KAUFMAN

School: Archbishop Rummel

Position: Safety

Vitals: 5-9, 195 pounds

Kaufman scored the game-winning touchdown in the Division I state championship game against Catholic High on a 95-yard kickoff return with 2:56 left to play. The play-making defensive back recorded 88 tackles in his senior season, adding 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and three recoveries.

Up next: Committed to Vanderbilt

State overall rank: No. 17

National overall rank: No. 410

KOY MOORE

School: Archbishop Rummel

Position: Wide receiver

Vitals: 6-2, 172 pounds

Set to join fellow Rummel High graduate Ja'Marr Chase in Baton Rouge, Moore was a dynamic receiver for the Raiders as a senior, recording a career-high 594 yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns. He recorded two catches for 49 yards in the Division I state championship, when Rummel came from behind to beat Catholic High 14-10 for the school's first state title since 2013.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 11

National overall rank: No. 297

ERIC REED

School: Calvary Baptist Academy

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 6-0, 195 pounds

Long and athletic, Reed conjures up memories of former Calvary Baptist cornerback Greedy Williams, who went on to LSU before getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Reed had 28 tackles as a senior, four for loss, and he recorded an interception, forced four fumbles and recovered two more while leading the Cavaliers to the Division IV quarterfinals.

Up next: Signed with Auburn

State overall rank: No. 8

National overall rank: No. 188

JAQUELIN ROY

School: University

Position: Defensive tackle

Vitals: 6-4, 293 pounds

The highest-rated defensive tackle in Louisiana, the Under Armour All-American led a Cubs defense that allowed 15.3 points per game and reached the Division II state semifinals. Roy twice committed to LSU, withdrawing his verbal pledge last February before returning to the fold that July. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron placed a high stock on defensive linemen, and Roy is a major addition.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 2

National overall rank: No. 40

SEDRICK VAN PRAN

School: Easton

Position: Center

Vitals: 6-4, 305 pounds

The nation's top center is an Under Armour All-American, a powerful offensive lineman who helped pave the way for fellow Super Dozen member, running back Ashaad Clayton. The Eagles went all the way to the Class 4A state title in Van Pran's senior season, and all signs point to his choosing Georgia on signing day, although choices include recent visits to Florida and Alabama.

Up next: Committed to Georgia

State overall rank: No. 3

National overall rank: No. 59

JOEL WILLIAMS

School: Madison Prep

Position: Athlete

Vitals: 6-2, 215 pounds

A versatile player who played receiver and defensive back for the Chargers, Williams is expected to play corner or safety for Mike Stoops at Kentucky. He caught 26 passes for 525 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season, adding 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception as Madison Prep reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Up next: Signed with Kentucky

State overall rank: No. 14

National overall rank: No. 357

*all rankings from 247Sports composite

THE SECOND DOZEN

ANGELO ANDERSON

School: John Curtis

Position: Defensive end

Vitals: 6-2, 261 pounds

Up next: Signed with Tulane

KEILON BROWN

School: Zachary

Position: Quarterback

Vitals: 5-11, 184 pounds

Up next: Signed with Memphis

BUD CLARK

School: Alexandria

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-2, 180 pounds

Up next: Signed with TCU

KHARI COLEMAN

School: G.W. Carver

Position: Defensive end

Vitals: 6-1, 217 pounds

Up next: Signed with TCU

JA'KHI DOUGLAS

School: Terrebonne

Position: Wide receiver

Vitals: 5-9, 187 pounds

Up next: Signed with Florida State

KYLE EDWARDS

School: Destrehan

Position: Running back

Vitals: 6-0, 210 pounds

Up next: Signed with Alabama

TJ FINLEY

School: Ponchatoula

Position: Quarterback

Vitals: 6-6, 250 pounds

Up next: Signed with LSU

JONATHAN HORTON

School: Scotlandville Magnet

Position: Defensive end

Vitals: 6-4, 215 pounds

Up next: Signed with Virginia 

CAMRON JACKSON

School: Haynesville

Position: Defensive tackle

Vitals: 6-5, 271 pounds

Up next: Committed to LSU

JALEN LEE

School: Live Oak

Position: Defensive tackle

Vitals: 6-3, 294 pounds

Up next: Signed with Florida

BRANDON WILLIAMS

School: Isidore Newman

Position: Outside linebacker

Vitals: 6-3, 220 pounds

Up next: Signed with Virginia

COREY WREN

School: John Curtis

Vitals: 5-10, 170 pounds

Position: Athlete

Up next: Committed to Florida State

Follow Nathan Brown on Twitter, @nbrownadvocate.

