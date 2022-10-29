Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Class 3A and below
Holy Savior Menard (4-2A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)
Dunham (6-2A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Westminster Christian-Lafayette (11-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (9-1A) at McKinley
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Liberty (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Woodlawn (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Live Oak (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Walker (5-5A) at Denham Springs (5-5A)
Breaux Bridge (5-4A) at Livonia (5-4A)
Tara (6-4A) at Belaire (6-4A)
West Feliciana (6-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)
McKinley (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)
Ellender (7-4A) at Lutcher (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
University (6-3A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)
Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Port Allen (6-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Albany (7-3A) vs. Bogalusa (7-3A), TBA
Erath (5-3A) at Donaldsonville (8-3A)
St. James (8-3A) at E.D. White (8-3A)
Baker (6-2A) at Episcopal (6-2A)
East Feliciana (6-2A) at Northeast (6-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2A) at Springfield (7-2A)
Westminster Christian-Opelousas (6-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads
Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)
East Iberville (8-1A)
Central Private (9-1A) at Kentwood (9-1A)
Southern Lab (9-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)