Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Class 3A and below

Holy Savior Menard (4-2A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)

Dunham (6-2A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Westminster Christian-Lafayette (11-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (9-1A) at McKinley

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Liberty (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Woodlawn (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Live Oak (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Walker (5-5A) at Denham Springs (5-5A)

Breaux Bridge (5-4A) at Livonia (5-4A)

Tara (6-4A) at Belaire (6-4A)

West Feliciana (6-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)

McKinley (6-4A) at Broadmoor (6-4A)

Ellender (7-4A) at Lutcher (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

University (6-3A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)

Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Port Allen (6-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Albany (7-3A) vs. Bogalusa (7-3A), TBA

Erath (5-3A) at Donaldsonville (8-3A)

St. James (8-3A) at E.D. White (8-3A)

Baker (6-2A) at Episcopal (6-2A)

East Feliciana (6-2A) at Northeast (6-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2A) at Springfield (7-2A)

Westminster Christian-Opelousas (6-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Ascension Christian (8-1A)

East Iberville (8-1A)

Central Private (9-1A) at Kentwood (9-1A)

Southern Lab (9-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)

View comments