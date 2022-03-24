Cameron Dumas and Milan Mejia played for local high school teams that are among Baton Rouge’s traditional basketball powers.
The two players were part of a major milestone Tuesday night as Loyola beat Talladega 71-56 to win the NAIA basketball title in Kansas City. It was Loyola’s first basketball title in 77 years.
The title was a special cause for celebration for Dumas of Episcopal and Mejia of University. Both players saw their prep careers end with losses in LHSAA title games.
“With all the crazy things that happened this year … the hurricane (Ida) and our gym being shut down, I really do believe we were a team of destiny,” Mejia said. “Once we got to the (NAIA) tournament there was no doubt in my mind that we were going to do this — even when we had two starters miss a (NAIA tournament) game.
“It’s good to a championship. In high school, we were so close. I played in the finals three times.”
Both Mejia, a sophomore, and Dumas, a junior, were reserves for the Wolf Pack (37-1). Dumas made two key 3-pointers in the Loyola’s semifinal win and made crucial free throws in the quarterfinals.
Both players agreed the aftermath of Hurricane Ida strengthened the team’s resolve. The Wolf Pack did their preseason training in Dallas due to damage to the school’s gym. The practiced at Delgado Community College, Tulane and Xavier the rest of the season.
Dumas, who led Episcopal to a title game against rival Dunham as high school senior, signed with Loyola and then played two years at Xavier before returning to the Wolf Pack this year.
“They (Loyola team) welcomed me back and I feel so blessed,” Dumas said. “Not many players get to go back to the school where they started. I put a lot of pressure on myself all year. At the tournament, I just relaxed and played. This was a once in a lifetime experience.”
Vyas enters Hall of Fame
Former East Ascension and Dutchtown girls soccer coach Anant Vyas was part of the 2022 induction class for the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame.
Vyas coached at East Ascension from 1999-2002 and at Dutchtown from 2002-2020. He also coached in the all-star game in 2018.
Prep notables
First, another championship and now a college scholarship for Port Allen basketball player Jordan Brooks, who committed to LSU Alexandria this week.
Brooks was part of three PAHS teams that won Class 2A titles and he played in the LHSCA All-Star game last weekend.
• Episcopal baseball standout Luke Hill is set to sign with Arizona State at 1:30 p.m. on April 1.
• And it was Damian Jones for the win Wednesday night. The former Scotlandville and Vanderbilt star had the game-winning tip in for the Sacramento Kings.