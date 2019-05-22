Live Oak High has hired McNeese State associate head coach Katie Roux as its head softball coach. Roux, a former Denham Springs and McNeese standout, was head volleyball coach and assistant softball coach at the LOHS in 2015-16.
“I am extremely excited to get coach Roux back on our campus and in our community and leading our softball program,” LOHS Athletic Director Brett Beard said in a press release. “I am also so ready to watch the next chapter of Live Oak softball grow and flourish as we not only introduce Coach Roux but also open our ‘Field of Dreams’ that any young lady would love to be an Eagle and play softball. She is the perfect fit for us.”
Roux was the starting shortstop at McNeese from 2011-14. She served as a student coach for MSU for one year before her first stint at Live Oak. Roux was then part of McNeese’s 2017 and 2018 Southland Conference tournament title teams. MSU made NCAA appearances in both of those years and also won the Southland regular-season title in 2017.
“My primary job when I coached at Live Oak before was head volleyball coach and I loved the community support and family atmosphere. This is a a great opportunity not only to come home, but also to coach a program with a great tradition,” Roux said. “I’ve always had the respect for the school and its administration. I want to put into the program everything I can in return for what the school gives me in return. Facilities and all are nice and ours will be great. I an excited about coaching and teaching young ladies. The objective is to help them grow, learn and become strong women.”
The LOHS press release talked about Roux leading a program that will build on the brand left by long-time coach Michelle Morris, who served as head coach for 16 years, was an assistant for eight years and is a former LOHS standout. The school announced it was making a coaching change earlier this month.
“Coach Roux brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our softball program,” LOHS Principal Beth Jones said. “Coach Roux’s passion for the game of softball is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have her as their coach.”