Central High School used a mix of young and old to turn back Denham Springs in the first round of the Division I volleyball playoffs Wednesday evening at Central.
Freshman Addison Guy and senior Jaida Alvin helped the Wildcats control the front court as 11th-seeded Central took a 3-0 win over No. 22 Denham Springs. The individual set scores favored the Wildcats 25-12, 25-15 and 25-21.
Central (22-7) raced out to an 18-9 lead in each of the first two sets. Denham Springs (19-20) kept the third set close, and trailed 22-20 before Central closed out the match.
Alvin finished with 12 kills and six blocks while Guy added three kills and four blocks. Their play at the net had the Yellow Jackets off balance for most of the match.
Also pitching in for Central was Reese Prestridge with 28 assists and Aly Lasseigne with 10 digs and two aces.
“Our team was very prepared tonight,” Central coach Michele Lebouef said. “Denham is scary. They’ve got kids that can step up and take a swing. They’ve got kids that know how to pass and they’re a scary team to play. We knew we had to go out and earn points, and we did a really good job of controlling the ball.”
Denham Springs was led by Kate Beatty with eight kills and Maya Snellgrove with six kills.
Central’s win moves the Wildcats into the regional round to face District 4 rival St. Joseph’s Academy, a 3-0 winner over Baton Rouge High. Central has won 15 of its past 16 matches with the lone loss coming Oct. 26 at St. Joseph’s.
“I can’t keep up with how many we’ve won. I get a headache thinking about it,” Lebouef said. “It was a good October for us so let’s see how November plays out.”
Central pulled away from Denham Springs in the first two sets. The Wildcats threatened to do the same in the third set when it built a 17-9 lead. This time, the Yellow Jackets found a groove winning four points on Snellgrove’s serve to make it 18-15.
Beatty’s kill and a Central hitting error helped the Yellow Jackets get closer. The teams traded points before Adde Lee’s tip hit the floor giving the Wildcats a 24-21 lead. On the ensuing point, Snellgrove’s spike sailed long as Central won the match.
“Our passing and our hitting was good tonight, but I thought our decision-making could have been better,” Denham Springs coach Pam Dubuy said. “Overall, I think we had a good season with some unexpected wins and some competitive losses against some good teams.”