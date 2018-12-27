District 6-1A was well represented in the Division IV and Class 1A football playoffs and that is displayed on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State team that includes players from both playoff groups.
LSU signee Trey Palmer was voted the LSWA’s Outstanding Defensive Player after helping lead Kentwood to the Class 1A title. Division IV runner-up Ascension Catholic and Division IV semifinalist Southern Lab also placed players on the team selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Senior quarterback Zachary Clement from Division IV champion Lafayette Christian was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player. St. Frederick coach Andy Robinson earned Coach of the Year honors.
Clement led the Knights’ unstoppable attack by completing 92 of 142 passes for 2,055 yards and 36 touchdowns, while adding 636 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.
Palmer had 86 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions on defense and talied 1,582 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and special teams.
Although St. Frederick’s season did not end with an LHSAA title, it was milestone year for Robinson and the school that finished 9-3.
Two well-known running backs and the players who blocked for them made the offensive team. LSU signee Tyrion Davis-Price of Southern Lab (2,556 yards rushing, 29 TDs) and Ascension Catholic’s Jai Williams (2,948 yards rushing, 3,632 total yards, 32 TDs) are the running backs.
LSU signee Kardell Thomas of SLHS is part of the 1A team for the third time as an offensive lineman. ACHS lineman Nicholas Hilliard, a junior, also made the 1A offensive line. Kentwood receiver Ed Magee (45 catches, 1,059 yards, eight TDs) also made the offensive unit.
Two defensive lineman, Kentwood’s Kendall Wilkerson (86 tackles, 11 sacks) and Southern Lab’s Tyler Guidry (80 tackles, 10 sacks) made the defensive unit. Ascension Catholic’s Rodney Blanchard, who averaged 39.2 yards a punt, was selected as the punter.
CLASS 1A
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl
WR J.T. Turner Montgomery 5-7 160 Fr.
WR Ethan Lege Vermilion Catholic 6-0 195 Sr.
WR Ed Magee Kentwood 5-11 170 Sr.
OL Kardell Thomas Southern Lab 6-5 340 Sr.
OL Camron Jackson Haynesville 6-6 275 Jr.
OL Nicholas Hilliard Ascension Catholic 6-2 275 Jr.
OL Mackenzie Carrier Oberlin 6-3 305 Sr.
OL Nick Sciria Oak Grove 6-0 290 Jr.
QB Zachary Clement Lafayette Christian 6-0 190 Sr.
RB Tyrion Davis-Price Southern Lab 6-1 230 Sr.
RB Kylan Duhe West St. John 5-10 195 Sr.
RB Jai Williams Ascension Catholic 5-10 175 Jr.
ATH Logan Gabriel Lafayette Christian 5-11 210 Jr.
PK Gavin Corder St. Frederick 5-11 175 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL Kenean Caldwell Oak Grove 6-4 300 Jr.
DL Joseph Evans Haynesville 6-3 305 Sr.
DL Kendall Wilkerson Kentwood 6-5 265 Sr.
DL Tyler Guidry Southern Lab 6-3 215 Sr.
LB Wyatt Rawls Oak Grove 5-8 195 Sr.
LB Andre Reed Basile 6-1 210 Sr.
LB Martin Lee Lafayette Christian 5-11 212 Jr.
LB Niko Roy West St. John 6-0 240 Sr.
DB Will Fitzhugh Ouachita Christian 5-11 185 Jr.
DB Pat Johnson St. Frederick 6-5 170 Jr.
DB Trey Palmer Kentwood 6-0 180 Sr.
DB Wantrell Williams West St. John 5-11 190 Jr.
KR Sage Ryan Lafayette Christian 5-11 190 So.
P Rodney Blanchard Ascension Catholic 5-10 165 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Zachary Clement, Lafayette Christian
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Trey Palmer, Kentwood
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Robinson, St. Frederick
Honorable mention
Devin Thierry, Opelousas Catholic; Hunter Daigneault, LaSalle; Gage Johnson, Basile; Dyran Cook, West St. John; Channing Holloway, Convenant Christian; Adrion Hardwell, Haynesville; Otis Moore, Oak Grove; Mikal Auge, Montgomery; Reggie Jackson, Hamilton Christian; Landon Moon, Logansport; Brad Miller, St. Edmund; Colin Lahaye, Lafayette Christian; Anthony Ruffin, Covenant Christian; Logan Graves, Montgomery; Zachariah Trujillo, Houma Christian; Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic; Jabar Triplett, Southern Lab; Devin Gabriel, Logansport; Parker Nelson, Central Catholic; Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic; Quintin Mitchell, Vermilion Catholic; Christopher Welch Southern Lab; Charvis Thornton, Southern Lab; Nathan Hebb, Central Catholic; David Bruce, Oak Grove; Kashon Lashley, Montgomery; Collin Chatman, Oberlin; Bryce Cooper, Kentwood; Princeton Malbrue, Lafayette Christian; Andrew Landry, Ascension Catholic; Jamar Barber, Ascension Catholic; Devin Gabriel Logansport; Eyan Webre, Houma Christian; Jeremy Bardarson, Houma Christian; Michael Anthoney Hill, Central Catholic; Harron Robinson, West St. John; D’Andre Gaudia, West St. John; Carrington Clark, West St. John; Jonathon Porter, West St. John; Zyron Wilson, West St. John; Kalipe Edwards, West St. John; Turner Carr, Ouachita Christian; Gavin Shepherd, Ouachita Christian; Lane Blue, Cedar Creek; Brandon Williams, Delhi; Maquil Hicks, Delhi; Peyton Dinger, Centerville.