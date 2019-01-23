A planned appeal for Walker High School and its girls basketball coach Korey Arnold never took place at the LHSAA executive committee meeting held Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza.
Attorney Ryan Zumo delivered a brief statement to the committee. Zumo said after his firm sent a communication to Charles F. Hardie, the attorney for the school and Arnold, that contained “additional information,” the appeal was withdrawn.
Zumo appeared in place of Chip Duhe, who has represented the LHSAA in the case.
Arnold was suspended for one year and the school was fined $5,000 in November for recruiting infractions that involved three players. All three players had their eligibility restored without a hearing last month.
“They decided to withdraw the appeal and that’s all the information we have,” LHSAA President Bruce Bundy of Mandeville said.
Attempts to reach Hardie, Walker Principal Jason St. Pierre and Arnold by phone were unsuccessful, though both Hardie and St. Pierre said via text message they would return calls late Wednesday.
Arnold has missed 29 games this season. Walker is currently third in the LHSAA’s most recent power ratings for Class 5A girls basketball schools with former Walker player Hannah Jones serving as interim coach.
St. Pierre and the school were planning the appeal of Walker’s fine and Arnold’s suspension on Tuesday night.
LHSCA job posting
The executive committee reviewed a job description and plans for the Louisiana High School Coaches Association to hire a new director. The job will be advertised from Jan. 28 through Feb. 8.
A panel that will include two LHSCA representatives will then screen applicants. Members of the LHSAA staff have absorbed the LHSCA duties since Terence Williams left the job last summer.
“We need to get a director of the LHSCA in place as soon as possible,” LHSAA Director Eddie Bonine said.
By the numbers
A total of 369 principals and school administrators attended the pre-convention area meets held in Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans last week. Bonine also took the LHSAA’s assistant executive directors to the area meetings.
“I received compliments on the fact that we brought the staff,” Bonine said. “That gave principals a chance to meet them and ask them questions about specific sports. After 869 miles and 16 hours and 42 minutes in a car, I know the (LHSAA staff) were glad to get rid of me.”
Bonine told the committee that about 30 percent of the LHSAA’s 404 schools use logos copyrighted by the NFL, Major League Baseball and NCAA schools. He said the LHSAA will work with those schools to make changes that prevent them from being cited for copyright infringement.
LHSAA Marketing Director Mitch Small said all 12 boys and girls basketball title games will be televised live from the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA tournaments in March.