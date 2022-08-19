Are you ready for jamborees? If you are, know that some things are different this year.
The changes start with the area’s biggest football jamboree, the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic. A shortage of officials prompted games at all three sites — Broadmoor, Scotlandville and Woodlawn — to be moved to Thursday night.
Why is this significant? It marks the first time EBR jamborees will be played on Thursday in nearly two decades. Games begin at 6 p.m. at all three sites.
The best matchup? It likely will be Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn in the third game at Woodlawn. At Broadmoor, the second game matches Belaire and Liberty.
Because Liberty moves to Class 5A this fall the teams won’t meet in the regular season. It could be a notable gauge, particularly for Belaire.
Catholic’s Red Stick Rumble set for Friday at Memorial Stadium pays homage to the old Redemptorist Jamboree and features notable private school matchups.
It begins with Catholic-Pointe Coupee taking on Parkview Baptist at 5 p.m. and ends with Catholic playing The Dunham School coached by Neil Weiner, a former Catholic player and son of legendary Catholic coach Dale Weiner.
The changes are not limited to football. A few years ago, most local volleyball teams played in one of two large jamborees. In 2022, volleyball jamborees will be split over three days at Brusly (Tuesday), Woodlawn (Wednesday) and Episcopal (Thursday).
Best matchup? Could be St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Dunham at 5:50 p.m. Thursday at Episcopal.
Henley nets Demon honor
St. Joseph’s Academy softball coach Amanda Henley, a former Denham Springs High standout, is set for induction into the Northwestern State Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 22.
Henley was a star pitcher at DSHS and with the Demons. Last spring, she coached St. Joseph’s Academy to a Division I softball runner-up finish.
Hall of Fames, etc.
Denham Springs will induct a five-member class into its Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 22 at Forest Grove Plantation. William Doiron (football), David Fontenot (football), Brian Fontenot (baseball, football), Natalie Landry (softball, track, volleyball) and Dee Rancher-Langlois (softball) are the inductees.
• Nominations are being accepted for the Zachary High Athletic Hall of Fame that features past Zachary School and Northwestern High (1955-1970) standouts.
Nominees must be at least five years past graduation. High school athletic honors and achievements should be included within the nomination guidelines listed at www.zacharyhigh.org, athletics page. Guidelines can be picked up at Zachary High front office Academic/Athletic Building.
Prep notables
Former St. Helena and UL offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrance of Florida is listed as the No. 97 player on ESPN’s Top 100 players in college football for 2022.
• Sylvia Fowles, the former LSU star, closed out her storied WNBA career by receiving an honor with a Louisiana connection.
Fowles won the WBA’s Kim Perrot Sportsmanship award named for the former Acadiana High and UL star who played with the Houston Comets. Perrot’s life and career were cut short by cancer.