Two of the area's top teams, Catholic High and Madison Prep, claimed impressive season-opening road victories Friday night.
Calvin Spears’ 26-yard field goal in the closing seconds gave Class 3A MPA a 38-35 win over 4A St. Thomas More in a game that matched two defending LHSAA champions.
Meanwhile, Catholic claimed a 38-10 victory over Our Lady of Good Counsel in a matchup of two teams featured in multiple national rankings. Corey Singleton ran for approximately 120 yards in the game played in Olney, Maryland.
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss accounted for 309 yards.
“Man, I'm proud of my guys, especially my defense which was going against a quality quarterback (STM’s Walker Howard),” MPA coach Landry Williams said. “It just came down to who had the ball last."
The Bears gave David Simoneaux Jr. his first win as head coach at the school.
“The resilience of this team was so impressive with everything going on this week,” Simoneaux said. “They came out focused an hungry. The offense executed and we played great team defense.”
MADISON PREP 38, ST, THOMAS MORE 35: Spears' field goal came with six seconds remaining.
Chriss, a UL commitment, completed 17 of 24 passes for 221 yards and also ran for 88 yards.
Howard, an LSU commitment, completed 23 of 39 attempts for 308 yards and three touchdowns.
CATHOLIC 38, OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL 10: Four players scored TDs for the Bears, including Singleton, who had scoring runs of 23 and 96 yards.
Quarterback Daniel Beale, Tae Nicholas and Barry Remo also had rushing TDs for Catholic. Joshua Wax had an interception to help lead the Bears on defense.
CATHOLIC-PC 48, LIVONIA 16: In Livonia, the Class 1A Hornets raced out to a 41-8 halftime lead in the first game between the two Pointe Coupee Parish schools in a decade.
CHSPC rushed for 364 yards with quarterback Hayden Elliott leading the way with 10 carries for 114 yards and four touchdowns. The other Hornets quarterback, Connor Achee, added 70 yards on six carries and scored one TD.
John Cato’s 21-yard TD pass to Dallon Louis got 4A Livonia within six points, at 14-8, late in the first quarter.
Catholic-PC put the game away by scoring 27 second-quarter points as Hayden Elliott ran for three of the TDs.