MANDEVILLE — The rebuilding of the Mandeville High football team almost hit its crescendo Friday night, but seventh-ranked Live Oak wanted no part of it.
After spotting the Skippers a two-touchdown lead early in the third quarter, Live Oak went to its bruising ground game late to score a 20-14, come-from-behind victory at Sydney Theriot Stadium.
Mandeville kept Live Oak off the scoreboard for almost three full quarters, never letting the Eagles get into any rhythm with their running game.
But Live Oak running back Kee Hawkins turned it up late, scoring three touchdowns in a nine-minute span to help the Eagles escape with a victory.
Hawkins only carried the ball four times in the first half but Live Oak coach Brett Beard seemed determined to get his star involved in the second half. Hawkins finished with 24 carries for 169 yards, including scoring runs of 15, 6 and 9 yards.
Hawkins said the Eagles were determined not to let the game get away from them.
“It was all a mindset,” he said. “We talked about things at halftime and went over key assignments and base things. “We just had to be tough and work hard. We know if we start fast, we are going to be deadly.”
Beard heaped praise on his junior running back.
“He is a strong kid,” Beard said. “He’s a bull and when he gets going and gets that confidence, it’s fun to watch him play his game.”
The Skippers held Live Oak at bay in the first half, with the Eagles only netting 48 offense, crossing midfield just once. Tott and the Mandeville offense worked the offense to near perfection, scoring the half’s only touchdown on Sheppard’s catch.
Mandeville almost had another opportunity for a score late in the second quarter, but, after a long completion, a roughing-the-passer penalty that should have been tacked on to the end of the play was instead enforced from the previous line of scrimmage, leaving the Skippers out of field-goal range.
The Skippers stretched the lead to 14-0 early in the third quarter. After Live Oak quarterback Sal Palermo threw an interception on the third play of the third quarter, Tott found Nelson Garcia for a 31-yard touchdown to give Mandeville a 14-0 lead and the Skippers seemed on their way to the upset.
But Live Oak never wavered from its running philosophy, feeding the ball to Hawkins in heavy doses. Hawkins gained yardage in many different ways, running over, around and through defenders on his way to the end zone. Hawkins was never tackled for a loss and averaged more than 6 yards per carry.
After Hawkins put the Eagles up 20-14 with 5:50 remaining, Live Oak kicker Cole Crenshaw missed the point after attempt, giving Mandeville life. But the Skippers last two possessions ended on incomplete fourth-down passes.
Mandeville’s new-look “Air Raid” offense, installed by new coach Hutch Gonzales, was effective at times, as Tott finished with 224 yards passing with the two touchdowns. Garcia led the receivers, grabbing six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Gonzales said his team just looked like they forgot how to tackle in the second half.
“We just didn’t do a very god job of tackling, so I know what we will be working on this week,” Gonzales said. “We threw the ball around well all game, then they brought pressure and it worked. “But if you look at where we were at this point a year ago, we played well. We had them right where we wanted them, and that’s the No. 8 team in the state. For us to make it the game that it was is all positive.”
He also praised Hawkins and what he did to lift the Eagles.
“He’s a big strong back and did a real good job,” Gonzales said.
Beard said the Eagles need to start games like they are finishing them.
“We have to figure out what is going to make us tick from the opening kickoff,” Beard said. “We have a tendency to start slow and bury ourselves in a hole before we get going.
“Good teams are going to bury you when you do that, and we can’t afford to do that.”
Palermo finished with 75 yards passing and an interception for Live Oak.