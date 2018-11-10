The Denham Springs offense has gotten its share of attention this season. But the 19th-seeded Yellow Jackets leaned on defense and special teams in a 17-14 upset win over No. 14 Sam Houston in a first-round Class 5A playoff game Friday night in Moss Bluff.
Madison Prep, Northeast and Catholic-PC all scored in the fourth quarter to also claim upset road wins to open the LHSAA’s football playoffs Friday night.
A blocked punt and an interception in the first half set up two short touchdown runs for Treveon Muse, who finished with 155 yards on 33 carries for Denham Springs (7-4).
Davion Nassri had two interceptions for DSHS, which hosts No. 3 Acadiana (10-1) in the second round Friday night. Sam Houston (8-3) missed a potential game-tying field goal with 36 seconds left.
MADISON PREP 24, JEWEL SUMNER 20: In Kentwood, the 26th-seeded Chargers (5-6) fell behind 20-6 before rallying in the final quarter.
Roy Davis scored the game-winning TD on a 5-yard run. MPA of Class 3A hosts No. 10 Caldwell Parish (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Istrouma High.
NORTHEAST 12, LAKE ARTHUR 8: In Lake Arthur, wide receiver Jascent Scott took a handoff from quarterback Ryshaun Steel and zig-zagged across the field to score on an 89-yard reverse with 3:42 remaining for the Vikings (4-6) in Class 2A action.
LAHS (6-5) mounted one last drive into the red zone. Northeast’s Jacoby Junis batted down a pass to the end zone on fourth down to clinch the win.
The Vikings host No. 6 St. Helena (9-2) in a second-round game. St. Helena’s first-year coach Johnny Felder was Northeast’s defensive coordinator the previous five years. The teams were district rivals the last time they met in the 2003 playoffs. Northeast edged the Hawks 20-14 in overtime in the quarterfinals that year.
CATHOLIC-PC 19, ST. EDMUND 12: In Eunice, Colin Grezzaffi scored two second-half TDs to power the 10th-seeded Hornets (8-2) to their Division IV win.
Grezzaffi scored on a 9-yard run with 4:14 left in the third quarter to give CHSPC a 13-12 lead. He added a finishing touch with a 19-yard TD with 49 seconds left in the game.
Matthew Langlois led the Hornets with 88 yards on 12 carries and one TD. Nick Carriere added 10 carries for 72 yards for CHSPS, which hosts No. 2 Ascension Catholic (10-1) in a quarterfinal Friday.
ALEXANDRIA 45, CENTRAL 24: In Alexandria, the ninth-seeded Trojans (8-3) rolled up 31 points in the second and third quarters to put the 5A game out of reach.
Richard Chark, the cousin of former LSU receiver DJ Chark of the Jacksonville Jaguars, led ASH with 222 yards rushing on 21 carries and four TDs. Parker Evans had 136 rushing yards on nine carries for No. 24 Central (5-6).
ACADIANA 22, LIVE OAK 7: In Scott, third-seeded Acadiana (10-1) controlled the ball and the clock and outgained No. 30 LOHS (5-6) 222-177 on the ground in what was a rematch of a 2017 Class 5A quarterfinal.
Live Oak’s Kee Hawkins led all rushers with 113 yards on 19 carries and scored the Eagles’ lone TD on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Lucky Brooks had 88 yards on 14 carries and scored on runs of 1 and 49 yards for AHS.
CHURCH POINT 29, WEST FELICIANA 6: In Church Point, the 13th-seeded Bears raced out to a 21-6 halftime lead on the way to their win over No. 30 WFHS (5-6) in a Class 3A matchup.
Rodney Dupuis set the tone for the winners with 202 yards rushing on 12 carries, including two TD runs. Clayton Howard had 69 yards to lead West Feliciana, including 57 yards rushing on nine carries. The Saints were the Class 3A champions last fall.