GONZALES — In a matchup of undefeated district champions, East Ascension proved to be too physical and too quick for Chalmette in the regional round of the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs.
Behind a smothering defense, the fifth-seeded Spartans raced out to a 12-0 lead and never let No. 12 Chalmette get closer than 10 points again en route to a 56-33 win.
East Ascension (23-2), which won District 5-5A with a 10-0 record, advances to the quarterfinals where it will try to defend its 2018 state title at No. 4 Loranger.
“I’m proud of the team,” East Ascension coach Dennis Chandler said. “We took our time on offense and got good shots. There are some little things we need to tighten up on, but all in all I feel good about the way we played.”
One thing Chandler was happy with was the East Ascension defense, which held Chalmette (25-6) to 3 of 21 shooting in the first half. The Spartans led 27-12 at halftime, and weathered a third-quarter surge by Chalmette.
The Owls, who went 10-0 in District 8-5A, fell behind by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.
“They’ve got it,” Chalmette coach Vickie Nuccio said of East Ascension. “They know how to run the ball, they know how to shoot and they know how to create their own shots. We tried a couple of different defenses, but ultimately they got the shots that they wanted.”
Asia Causey led the Spartans with 17 points, and got help from Tristen Washington, who made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Alynzia Morris did most of her work in the paint, and scored 10.
Alana Donaldson was the only Owl in double figures with 17.
In the first quarter, East Ascension made four of its first seven shots, and led 12-0 with two minutes left. Dinia McZeal had four points, a blocked shot, and a steal during the opening run.
“Solid defense was the key to the game,” McZeal said. “If one man got beat, the next man was in the gap helping so I think it was a good team effort. We won the game because we played together as one.”
Early in the second quarter, East Ascension stretched its lead to 19-3 after Washington’s 3-pointer from the left wing. Donaldson and Jade Punch each scored four points for Chalmette, which got within 24-12 in half’s final minute.
Washington made a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds left to give the Spartans a 27-12 lead at halftime.