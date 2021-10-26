Ask a fan about high school volleyball and they will probably talk about power. The big kills and dominance on the front row.
Postseason success won’t revolve around those parameters. Ball control and consistency are the common threads local coaches are stressing.
“It is different type of game this year for just about everybody,” St. Joseph’s Academy coach Sivi Miller said. “It’s not a power game. There is a little bit of height, but there is a lot of ball control across the board.
“You have teams that can control the ball and just eat away at you. They frustrate you because they keep points going until they find ways to finish. We have to keep working and keep our game consistent.”
The volleyball regular season ends this week and the LHSAA announces its playoff pairings Monday. Teams play two rounds before the LHSAA Volleyball tournament set for Nov. 11-13 at the Cajundome.
St. Joseph's (25-7) was the only local team to advance to a title game last season and was the Division I runner-up to Dominican. Both teams hold down the top seeding spots this week with another local team, Dutchtown (25-6), rated third.
“I think we are in a good place now in the power ratings,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “If we're third, it will be the highest finish we have ever had.
“We made sure to play a lot of good competition to get us ready for district and now for the playoffs. It sets up the possibility for a good playoff run.”
Madison Prep (19-11) sits at No. 8 in Division II to lead all local teams. If the Chargers secure a top eight seed they could host two playoff matche for the first time.
“That has been a goal of ours, because we have always traveled in the second round,” Madison Prep coach Allisa Hart said. “I feel good about us doing that, but we know we have to cut down on our mistakes and be consistent.”
Lutcher (20-7) is seeded third in Division III, just ahead of St. Michael (16-6). Bulldogs coach Ricky Leblanc knows the parameters in Division III well.
“Am I pleased with where we are? Yes, but I think we still have work to do,” Leblanc said. “Hannan (No. 1 seed) is so good, and we’ve played E.D. White (No. 2) in district. We’re going to continue to work.”
Ditto that for The Dunham School (28-5) currently No. 4 in Division IV and No. 8 Ascension Catholic (13-16) of Division V.
“We started rough with a (COVID-19) quarantine and then a hurricane,” ACHS coach Janelle Leonard said. “Girls have stepped up to start for the first time and continue to get better. That is all I can ask for.”
Dunham’s Donna Pixley adds, “Physically, we are gifted and our ball control continues to get better. Now it also comes down to mental fortitude. Can we find ways to finish.”