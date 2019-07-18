A man in a local grocery heard the voice. He walked over and tapped the man who spoke on the shoulder.
“You work at the Superdome,” he asked. Mitch Small said “No sir,” in response and quickly added, “But I bet you’ve been to the Prep Classic.”
The man nodded yes.
For fans familiar with LHSAA championship events, Small is the voice. He takes the microphone after title games to handle the presentation of awards. The role is one that came to pass out of necessity.
That story is just one Small shared during his final week as marketing director of the LHSAA, a job he has held since 1991. Small announced his retirement before the 2018-19 school year.
His story offers a slice of the LHSAA life and its path over three decades. Small is LHSAA through and through. He played for the Class 3A champion Lutcher High baseball team in 1976.
“When I started with the LHSAA, we were in the little building on Wooddale Boulevard, which is smaller than our conference room now,” he said. “Plenty of fond memories. I witnessed record crowds in the (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome and the (Pete Maravich) Assembly Center for a single game and the Cajundome.”
“With Seimone (Augustus, Capitol star) I saw a record crowd in Hammond and when softball moved to Sulphur, I saw the emergence of another event that has set records.”
Fan have heard Small, but know little about his LHSAA role. Small is “unofficially” the first full-time marketing person to work for a high school association.
“There were other states with employees who had marketing responsibilities, according to folks I’ve talked to at the National Federation (of High Schools), but we’re pretty sure I was the first full-time person,” Small said. “I had just got my master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University and had applied to the Sugar Bowl and a few other places.
“A contact at the Sugar Bowl told me Tommy Henry was in their office and told them he was interested in hiring somebody for marketing.”
Henry, the longtime LHSAA commissioner, met with Small twice and ultimately hired him with few guarantees. Months later, the LHSAA executive committee approved a full-time position for Small.
“When I started, the sponsorships we had didn’t bring in the revenue you see today,” Small said. “One of the things I’m proudest of is the way our sponsorships have grown. We have gone over the $1 million mark several times. That helped the association and championship events grow.”
For those behind the scenes, a group that includes coaches, administrators and media from across the state, Small was a constant. In addition to work setting up and coordinating events, Small was a visible presence who offered a helping hand, contact information, directions to a site, etc.
“In my view, Mitch was more than an employee of the LHSAA,” former LHSAA assistant executive director Keith Alexander said. “He was a true ambassador of the organization developing partnerships and friendships, not only with corporate sponsors but also with administrators, alumni, spectators and the student/athletes. He has a magnetic personality and the excitement he displays at events is contagious.”
Small praises his successors, contracted by the LHSAA through Outfront Media Sports, which works with many high school associations and colleges. Baton Rouge native Bert Bahlinger is the marketing general manager and along with Vincent Cacioppo is the account executive.
“Mitch is a relationships guy and it shows in his work,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “I’ve only known him four years, so I can’t begin to tell you how many relationships he has built that benefit this association. He’s a good guy who has had a good career and been involved with so much of what the LHSAA does. It’s time for him to do some things for himself.”
Small smiles and recalls “the story.” He was a standing in one end zone at the LHSAA’s Prep Classic in the early 1990s when Henry called down on a walkie talkie. Henry had announced the postgame awards, but could not get down to the field in time. Small said he ran to the microphone. And so it began.
“Mitch was the perfect fit,” said Henry, who retired in 2007. “You could see he loved his job. One company asked me to justify the sponsorship money the LHSAA was getting. I told them it was easy … we had Mitch Small and the others didn’t.”