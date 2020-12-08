Because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities and risk of cancellation, the LHSAA's Prep Classic football championships are moving from New Orleans to Natchitoches.

Instead of being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the event will be hosted by Northwestern State.

"We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships," LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said in a press release. "We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021.

"We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes."

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic every year but one since its inception in 1981. The event was held at Shreveport's Independence Stadium in 2005, the year Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Superdome.

NSU's Turpin Stadium will now host the event and is the home of the Demon football team. Northwestern football moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details surrounding the state championships schedule of events will be released at a later date.