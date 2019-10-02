Statistics provided by area schools after Week 4 games.
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
59-645, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs
86-493, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak, 9 TDs
33-463, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs
50-460, Josh Parker, Catholic, 5 TDs
54-427, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 8 TDs
47-402, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 5 TDs
60-363, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 6 TDs
58-357, Demetri Wright, Walker, 4 TDs
Passing
897, Ethan McMasters, Walker, 55-100-3, 9 TDs
871, Cameron Jones, East Ascension, 48-99-3, 11 TDs
682, Jesse Craig, Capitol, 38-66-2, 9 TDs
486, Jackson Thomas, Catholic, 40-60-1, 5 TDs
472, Luke Lunsford, Denham Springs, 36-89-2, 6 TDs
471, Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant, 32-44-1, 5 TDs
427, Rhett Rosevear, Live Oak, 23-38-3, 4 TDs
Receiving
25-545, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 7 TDs
20-533, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs
14-288, Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 3 TDs
19-266, Jyrin Johnson, East Ascension, 2 TDs
20-231, Austin Bascom, St. Amant, 4 TDs
11-169, Jeremiah Harris, Scotlandville, 1 TD
7-165, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 1 TD
8-151, Sam Ethridge, Catholic, 2 TDs
Punting
40.2, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 13-522
38.7, Ethan Bagwell, East Ascension, 16-619
35.2, Bradley Cain, Walker, 13-457
32.6, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 8-261
30.0, Kylan Dupre, Catholic. 7-200
Scoring
54, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak, 9 TDs
54, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs
54, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 9 TDs
50, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
48, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs
48, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 8 TDs
36, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 6 TDs
33, Cole Crenshaw, Live Oak, 5 FGs, 18 PATs
30, Josh Parker, Catholic, 5 TDs
30, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 5 TDs
29, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 3 FGs, 20 PATs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
77-441, Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs
63-434, Shamar Smith, St. James, 6 TDs
56-432, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs
37-425, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs
19-426, Desmond Windon, Baker, 6 TDs
44-407, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 4 TDs
67-384, Derrick Graham, University, 5 TDs
51-352, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 5 TDs
28-346, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs
54-346, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 3 TDs
71-334, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 3 TDs
50-284, Bryce Vick, Loranger, 5 TDs
25-279, Kolin Billbrew, Episcopal, 4 TDs
Passing
1,151, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 53-99-3, 15 TDs
1,057, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 61-116-2, 12 TDs
679, Jacob Messina, Loranger, 34-72-2, 10 TDs
634, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 42-65-NA, 9 TDs
580, Isaiah Jones, St. John, 38-87-2, 5 TDs
512, Shamar Smith, St. James, 42-75-2, 4 TDs
478, Stephen Still, Dunham, 36-63-0, 9 TDs
423, Tanner Lawson, University. 32-74-4, 3 TDs
400, Colby Tucker, Capitol, 20-23-0, 8 TDs
Receiving
24-379, Derrick Varnado, Ascension Christian, 3 TDs
21-340, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 6 TDs
15-316, Joel Williams, Madison Prep, 5 TDs
9-278, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 4 TDs
12-246, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs
9-234, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 5 TDs
11-204, Herman Brister III, Southern Lab, 3 TDs
9-195, Courtney Alexander, Loranger, 4 TDs
16-195, Shazz Preston, St. James, 2 TDs
11-180, Nathan Bledsoe, Ascension Christian, 3 TDs
3-158, Koiey Milton, Baker, 1 TD
7-154, Jae Thomas, Loranger, 2 TDs
Punting
43.8, Alec Maher, St. James, 11-482
39.0, Austin Sybrant, Episcopal, 7-273
35.3, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 11-317
32.1, Matt LaFleur, Ascension Catholic, 8-257
32.0, Chris Botcher, University, 13-416
31.8, Coy Disher, Loranger, 4-127
30.8, Grant Blanchard, St. John, 9-277
30.0, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 6-178
Scoring
72, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 12 TDs
64, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 10 TDs, 2 two-point PATs
60, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 10 TDs
40, Brady Gueho, Ascension Christian, 5 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
38, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs. 1 2-pt PAT
36, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 6 TDs
36, Desmond Windon, Baker, 6 TDs
36, Shamar Smith, St. James, 6 TDs
30, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 5 TDs
30, Courtney Alexander, Loranger, 5 TDs
30, Bryce Vick, Loranger, 5 TDs
30, Emory Templet, Ascension Christian, 5 TDs
30, Derrick Graham, University, 5 TDs
30, Joel Williams, Madison Prep, 5 TDs