Statistics provided by area schools after Week 4 games.

Class 5A/4A

Rushing

59-645, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs

86-493, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak, 9 TDs

33-463, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs

50-460, Josh Parker, Catholic, 5 TDs

54-427, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 8 TDs

47-402, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 5 TDs

60-363, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 6 TDs

58-357, Demetri Wright, Walker, 4 TDs

Passing

897, Ethan McMasters, Walker, 55-100-3, 9 TDs

871, Cameron Jones, East Ascension, 48-99-3, 11 TDs

682, Jesse Craig, Capitol, 38-66-2, 9 TDs

486, Jackson Thomas, Catholic, 40-60-1, 5 TDs

472, Luke Lunsford, Denham Springs, 36-89-2, 6 TDs

471, Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant, 32-44-1, 5 TDs

427, Rhett Rosevear, Live Oak, 23-38-3, 4 TDs

Receiving

25-545, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 7 TDs

20-533, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs

14-288, Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 3 TDs

19-266, Jyrin Johnson, East Ascension, 2 TDs

20-231, Austin Bascom, St. Amant, 4 TDs

11-169, Jeremiah Harris, Scotlandville, 1 TD

7-165, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 1 TD

8-151, Sam Ethridge, Catholic, 2 TDs

Punting

40.2, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 13-522

38.7, Ethan Bagwell, East Ascension, 16-619

35.2, Bradley Cain, Walker, 13-457

32.6, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 8-261

30.0, Kylan Dupre, Catholic. 7-200

Scoring

54, Kee Hawkins, Live Oak, 9 TDs

54, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 9 TDs

54, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 9 TDs

50, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

48, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 8 TDs

48, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 8 TDs

36, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 6 TDs

33, Cole Crenshaw, Live Oak, 5 FGs, 18 PATs

30, Josh Parker, Catholic, 5 TDs

30, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 5 TDs

29, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 3 FGs, 20 PATs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

77-441, Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs

63-434, Shamar Smith, St. James, 6 TDs

56-432, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs

37-425, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs

19-426, Desmond Windon, Baker, 6 TDs

44-407, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 4 TDs

67-384, Derrick Graham, University, 5 TDs

51-352, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 5 TDs

28-346, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs

54-346, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 3 TDs

71-334, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 3 TDs

50-284, Bryce Vick, Loranger, 5 TDs

25-279, Kolin Billbrew, Episcopal, 4 TDs

Passing

1,151, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 53-99-3, 15 TDs

1,057, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 61-116-2, 12 TDs

679, Jacob Messina, Loranger, 34-72-2, 10 TDs

634, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 42-65-NA, 9 TDs

580, Isaiah Jones, St. John, 38-87-2, 5 TDs

512, Shamar Smith, St. James, 42-75-2, 4 TDs

478, Stephen Still, Dunham, 36-63-0, 9 TDs

423, Tanner Lawson, University. 32-74-4, 3 TDs

400, Colby Tucker, Capitol, 20-23-0, 8 TDs

Receiving

24-379, Derrick Varnado, Ascension Christian, 3 TDs

21-340, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 6 TDs

15-316, Joel Williams, Madison Prep, 5 TDs

9-278, Tyrell Raby, Madison Prep, 4 TDs

12-246, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs

9-234, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 5 TDs

11-204, Herman Brister III, Southern Lab, 3 TDs

9-195, Courtney Alexander, Loranger, 4 TDs

16-195, Shazz Preston, St. James, 2 TDs

11-180, Nathan Bledsoe, Ascension Christian, 3 TDs

3-158, Koiey Milton, Baker, 1 TD

7-154, Jae Thomas, Loranger, 2 TDs

Punting

43.8, Alec Maher, St. James, 11-482

39.0, Austin Sybrant, Episcopal, 7-273

35.3, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 11-317

32.1, Matt LaFleur, Ascension Catholic, 8-257

32.0, Chris Botcher, University, 13-416

31.8, Coy Disher, Loranger, 4-127

30.8, Grant Blanchard, St. John, 9-277

30.0, Zack Diez, Ascension Christian, 6-178

Scoring

72, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 12 TDs

64, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 10 TDs, 2 two-point PATs

60, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 10 TDs

40, Brady Gueho, Ascension Christian, 5 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

38, Jaquavius Tenner, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs. 1 2-pt PAT

36, Reginald Johnson, Southern Lab, 6 TDs

36, Desmond Windon, Baker, 6 TDs

36, Shamar Smith, St. James, 6 TDs

30, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 5 TDs

30, Courtney Alexander, Loranger, 5 TDs

30, Bryce Vick, Loranger, 5 TDs

30, Emory Templet, Ascension Christian, 5 TDs

30, Derrick Graham, University, 5 TDs

30, Joel Williams, Madison Prep, 5 TDs

