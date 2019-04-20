NEW ROADS — Catholic-Pointe Coupee coach Lauren Doucet appreciates Blaire Bizette’s versatility. And for good reason.
Bizette allowed one Ascension Catholic hit and struck out four in a complete shutout, but she did not stop there. The sophomore pitcher — in her third year as a starter — also had two homers and three RBIs in CHSPC's 8-0 Division IV quarterfinal victory Saturday at Hornets Field/Woodman of the World Park.
“She’s the consummate utility player,” Doucet said of Bizette. “She has been outstanding both at the mound and at bat.”
Bizette smashed a solo homer to center in the bottom of the third, It was one of four runs in the inning which gave the Hornets a 6-0 lead. She followed with a two-run homer in the fifth that brought in Sarah Andre, who reached base on a single to left.
The four-run rally in the third included Kailynn’s LeBlanc run off an Isabelle Guerin double to left and a Camryn Lankin bunt which brought home Guerin.
LeBlanc put CHSPC ahead in the first inning when she drove home Kaitley Fisher with a double to left field. The Hornets stretched their lead to 2-0 in the second when Andre singled home Kaitlyn Jarreau, a courtesy runner for catcher Joelle LeBlanc.
ACHS posted a double-play in the fourth when Makenzie Marroy and Katie Pizzolato combined to stop Guerin a grounder and tagged out Maecie Vince at second. The Hornets piled 10 hits against the Bulldogs.
Defense also played a major role for the Hornets, who had two double plays. CHSPC scratched chances of an Ascension Catholic tie in the top of the third when third baseman LeBlanc and first baseman Lamkin combined to stop Ashley Falcon at first and Miranda Landry at second.
CHSPC also stopped two ACHS runners in the fifth when shortstop Adelyn tossed to second baseman Fisher to send back Madison Tripode. A throw to Lamkin at first completed the double play.
Bizette struck out the last two batters after Ceily Grefasse’s infield ground-out in the top of the seventh. Grefasse chalked the lone ACHS hit on a single grounder to left.
“Bizette shut us out twice this season, and she was just fantastic today,” said ACHS coach Don Henry, a former CHSPC head coach. “We lost to a better team today.”
The Hornets will advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur. It marks the ninth consecutive appearance for CHSPC.