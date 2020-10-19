BRUSLY — Going by overall records along, Monday night’s Division III, District 5 volleyball match between Brusly and St. Michael looked like a mismatch.
The records were misleading.
Brusly battled St. Michael throughout every set before the Warriors prevailed in four sets by scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-22.
St. Michael (12-3, 3-0), which won its ninth consecutive match, turned to senior middle hitter Sarah Templet when it needed production. Templet finished with match-high numbers for kills (10) and blocks (five).
“It was anybody’s match,” Templet said. “Both teams fought hard, and there was a big crowd. It was probably the closest we’re going to get to a playoff match until the playoffs.”
The Warriors were rated no. 3 in the latest LHSAA Division III power rankings, and have two more district matches scheduled in six remaining regular-season matches.
Also turning in strong performances for St. Michael were Lexi Gonzales (nine kills, 17 digs two blocks) and Karleigh Bourgoyne (12 assists, four kills, three aces).
Brusly (7-12, 3-1) had won three of its previous four matches and looked sharp from the beginning. Alivia Hebert paced the Panthers with nine kills and 15 assists. Laila Clark, Mallory Louque and Haley Joffrion each had 6 kills. Alayah Gedward set the tone on defense with 20 digs.
St. Michael coach Rob Smith noticed the effort by both teams.
“That was a lot of good defense, kids just throwing themselves on the floor left and right,” he said. “There were a lot of good swings. That’s what you want to see in a volleyball game.”
In the first set, Joffrion’s kill helped Brusly take a 6-1 lead. St. Michael came back, and there were four ties before the Warriors moved out to a 21-13 lead. Brusly got as close as 22-19 before St. Michael surged to a 25-20 win.
After a 14-14 tie in the second set, neither team led by more than two points the rest of the way until Amireyah Williams’ block gave the Panthers a 25-22 win to tie the match.
St. Michael jumped out to big leads in the third and fourth sets only to see Brusly fight its way back. The Panthers were as close as 21-18 in the third set before falling 25-20. St. Michael won three of the final four points in the fourth set to close the match with a 25-22 win.
Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet said she has seen improvement in her team after playing a tough early-season schedule.
“I don’t even know where some of our energy came from,” she said. “We’ve been working on that since Day 1, and it finally clicked. It's about time.”