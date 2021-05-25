Pondering what high school athletes lost during the COVID-19 pandemic was common. Chris Hilton Jr. took the opposite approach.
“I am glad we got to play. All we wanted to do was play,” the Zachary High star said. “This year was hard. When the spring season was shut down last year our reality changed.
“There was no guarantee this year would happen. I worked a lot on my own … doing drills and running routes. Every day, I thought, ‘I want to play.’ ”
Hilton and other local athletes got to play. He competed at a high level in two sports. The LSU football signee was selected as The Advocate’s 2020-21 Boys Athlete of the Year honor. He also is the Star of Stars for track & field.
The Stars event is significant for Hilton, his school and his family. A former Zachary teammate, quarterback/baseball player Keilon Brown of Memphis, won the award in 2019. Hilton’s father, Chris Sr., was the Star of Stars for track in 1989 for Baker High.
Hilton knew there was no guarantees for storybook endings. His football season was cut short by COVID-19 contact tracing. Hilton still had with 25 catches for 417 yards and five touchdowns, earning Class 5A all-state and All-Metro honors for a quarterfinalist team.
Hilton helped the Broncos win the Division I indoor title and claim a second-place finish in Class 5A. His leap of 7 feet, ¼ inch in the high jump ranks nationally. He also won the 400 meters indoors and outdoors with a best time of 47.50 seconds.
“I would say my confidence got better throughout the season,” Hilton said. “As I gained more confidence, I think I was able to play on a higher level than I had been.
“Once the (football) season hit and you had a game, you had to make sure you made it count because there was no promise of a next one. I kept that in mind.”
In turn, Zachary football coach David Brewerton is proud of Hilton’s accomplishments as a two-sport athlete.
“Track was good for him. I think in the beginning, he did it because he was athletic,” Brewerton said. “But he got into all aspects of it, especially the one-on-one competition.
“That translated over and made him better in football and overall. There was pressure (on him). I am happy and thankful that in his career, he fulfilled the expectations people had.”