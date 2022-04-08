Did you hear the sky is falling? Did somebody tell you the LHSAA approved name, image and likeness deals for high school athletes?
The first statement is obviously false. Now, it is my turn to explain why the second one is, too.
Fear of the unknown is intimidating, and NILs sound plenty of alarms. An adverse reaction to the LHSAA setting up a framework for its schools to address its athletes newfound ability to profit from name, image and likeness is understandable. But it is important to know the facts.
No, the LHSAA did not approve NILs. NIL became law on July 1 after a final judgment in a federal case in which collegiate student-athletes sued over schools making millions of dollars off their images while they received only scholarships and allowable stipends.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was the first to get a brand deal, thanks to having more than 5 million social media followers. How does this relate to high school athletes? The law uses the term “athletes” and does not offer a distinction.
I spoke with someone working in the NIL field last July and asked whether it would be a high school issue. The answer was yes, I was told, but not right away. I also was told a youth sports athlete could get an NIL, too.
So, in other words, no limits on age. Or from the negative viewpoint: no rules, just right. The broad sweeping range of NIL is an issue for all high school associations, not just the LHSAA.
Some states are looking at position statements that ban NILs. Meanwhile, Florida’s high school and college NIL policies are already facing legal challenges. More legal challenges surely loom, on state and federal levels.
Some states are taking a wait-and-see approach. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine began talking with Randy Eccker, of Eccker Sports, the company providing the educational framework and support, not long after NIL became law.
Eccker addressed the LHSAA’s executive committee last fall and was scheduled to do workshops for principals during January’s LHSAA convention. But all workshops were wiped out by the COVID-19 surge.
Fast-forward a little more than two months, and the LHSAA has received reports of high school athletes being featured on billboards for companies in different parts of the state. So yes, NIL is here. The big question is where is it going?
Eccker Sports will get paid $50 per person for utilizing its course that includes modules for administrators, coaches, parents and athletes providing information on the dos and don’ts that are established.
Principals and athletic directors are required to take it. Others can, so it is understandable to see why some might view it as strictly a money grab. That is a fair assessment for cynics. Seems like there is always something, a course or whatever, being pushed they say.
Regardless of what the courses and the Eccker database provide, there are two elephants in the room.
First, what is there to keep some business group from offering top recruits an NIL in hopes of luring them to a college? And, what about boosters and alumni using NILs to lure athletes to their schools?
The second would seemingly legitimize the popular belief that many schools do that stuff under the table now. Not sure how it could be disguised as an NIL, but you never know. Guidance on this is sure to develop.
As Eccker said, NILs often are based on personalities and social media presence with top athletes getting a share but not always the top share.
Giving schools and athletes guidance on tax issues and other things dealing with NILs, such as following the LHSAA’s amateur status guidelines, is one key objective for the LHSAA. Bonine sees offering this NIL support as a way of being proactive.
My hope is that Louisiana can stay ahead of the curve and manages to adjust on the fly as court rulings and guidance follows. High school athletics is changing. Its future may depend on what happens with NILs and other challenges over the next couple of years.