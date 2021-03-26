WATSON — Denham Springs' Jordyn Taylor got a little added boost from her coach after the All Star Classic track meet ended Friday night. Under the circumstances, it made perfect sense.
“Look … she is a sophomore stud,” coach Philip McLean said of Taylor. “They had recognized the people who scored the most in the field events and on the track.
"Well … she did not have the most points, but she won four events and scored 20 points on each side. Nobody else did that. That had to count for something."
Indeed those finishes did count for a lot as Denham Springs swept the boys and girls team titles for the meet held at Live Oak High School.
The Yellow Jackets scored 205 points to win the boys title and 175 to take first among the girls teams. The St. Michael girls (126 points) and Live Oak boys (149) were the runner-up finishers in a day highlighted by multi-event winners.
“I feel good about it. … I feel like I gave it my best, the best that was possible today,” Taylor said. “It is all a team effort, so it is all about how many points you can get for the team every meet.
“I wanted to do well in the 200 (meters) because I don’t run it as often. I wanted see what kind of time I would get. I was a little tired, but it was good.”
Taylor won the long jump in 17 feet, 9 inches and triple jump in 34-6¼. On the track, she won the 100 meters in 12.53 seconds and the 200 in 26.24.
She placed ahead of St. Michael’s Heather Abadie in the long jump. Abadie was a three-event winner. The Texas A&M signee won the pole vault in 12-8 and then swept the 100 and 300 hurdles.
“I felt fine when I started jumping and then when I was warming up for pole vault, it was not OK,” Abadie said. “I did not get to eat lunch like I normally do. It was a matter of pulling through and making the most of each event.”
Abadie was one of two elite vaulters featured. Live Oaks' Clayton Simms won with the boys pole vault at 15-8. The Kansas signee said he was experimenting with new poles and a different approach.
“It’s just about getting in the groove of things and trying to work on some new stuff,” Simms said. “Today I jumped pretty well. Sometimes, the height doesn’t tell the whole story. This was good, and now I’ve got to put it all together.”
A number of competitors won two events. Denham Springs capitalized on its chances with Montrell Morris scoring in three jumps. He won the long and triple jumps to help pace the Yellow Jackets. Todd Rodriguez won the 1,600 and 800 for Denham Springs.
“We wanted to use this meet as a tune-up for our parish meet next Thursday,” McLean said. “Needless to say, I am very pleased.”