Tylan Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Madison Prep opened play in District 6-3A Thursday night with a 26-7 win at Parkview Baptist.
Madison Prep (2-2, 1-0) came in looking to redeem itself after a 31-point loss to Scotlandville last week. The Chargers did just that.
Johnson ran 14 yards for a score and threw 24 yards to David Jones for another as Madison Prep led 12-0 at the half.
Parkview Baptist (3-1, 0-1) found its offense in the second half, but never pulled even.
The Eagles were led by quarterback Abram Johnston, who completed 15 of 28 passes for 146 yards and a TD.
How it was won
After Parkview pulled to within 12-7 in the third quarter, the Eagles drove to Chargers 44. A fake punt on fourth-and-12 didn’t work, but it drew a defensive holding penalty on Madison Prep. Still needing 2 yards for a first down, Parkview’s Mason Warren then came up inches short on a fourth-down run.
Madison Prep took over and drove 65 yards to take an 18-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. The score came on Tylan Johnson’s 16-yard pass to Jones.
Players of the game
Tylan Johnson, Madison Prep
The Chargers quarterback proved to be too much to handle, completing 17 of 30 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. His legs were also a big factor. Johnson was able to escape an Eagles blitz in the first quarter when he broke free for a 14-yard touchdown run. He finished with 43 yards rushing.
Notable
- Parkview picked up two quick first downs on its first drive of the game, but managed only one more the rest of the half. That opening drive reached the MPA 34 before the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.
- Parkview blocked a punt in the second quarter and took over at the MPA 43. Treylan James intercepted Abram Johnston on fourth down as the Parkview offense stalled again.
- Madison Prep running back didn’t enter the game until the third quarter, but made immediate waves. He ripped off runs of 20, 15, 15 and 23 yards and finished with 88 yards rushing on eight carries.
- Madison Prep had trouble with point-after-touchdown tries in the first half. A bad snap thwarted the Chargers first try. Placekicker Calvin Spears kicked wide left after the second Chargers score.