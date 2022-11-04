Down by four points early in the fourth quarter to Scotlandville, Woodlawn began a drive that covered 17 plays and 66 yards and seemed destined for the end zone.
But after converting twice on fourth down, the drive ran out of steam and Scotlandville claimed a 28-24 win in the District 4-5A regular-season finale Friday night at Scotlandville.
On fourth-and-9 from the Hornets' 14, Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins narrowly missed Clayton Adams in the back of the end zone for what would have been the go-ahead score with 3:58 remaining.
Scotlandville (6-4, 3-2) picked up three first downs after the turnover on downs to seal the game.
The first half featured numerous momentum shifts that resulted in a 21-21 tie at halftime. The teams combined for 13 penalties, five turnovers and a blocked punt that resulted in a score for Scotlandville.
Scotlandville scored 21 unanswered points to go up 21-7 and was threatening to add to the lead, but two second-quarter drives ended on C'Zavian “Zae” Teasett interceptions.
The Panthers answered with a 25-yard scoring pass from Collins to Adams, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Jay’veon Haynes to knot the game at the half.
How it was won
The second half turned into a defensive battle, and the difference in the game was Scotlandville’s ability to keep Woodlawn out of the end zone.
The Panthers drove to the Hornets' 3-yard line late in the third quarter but had to settle for a 19-yard field goal by Klayton Tate that gave Woodlawn a 24-21 lead.
Scotlandville answered that drive by converting in the red zone and scoring what would be the winning points.
On third-and-5 at the Woodlawn 7, Teasett passed to Coby Guillory near the right sideline. Guillory dodged one tackle to get into the end zone to put the Hornets up with 11:23 remaining.
Player of the game
Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan: He rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown, and helped the Hornets close the game out in the final four minutes when he carried five times for 43 yards and two first downs.
They said it
Scotlandville coach Ryan Cook on the final Woodlawn drive: “They got some key third downs, but we were resilient and managed to fight through and get it done. It’s a part of football. I have preached that since I got here that situations like this are going to come, and we will probably have more coming up”
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “We drove the ball and got right there (on the final drive), but we just couldn’t get it in. We just missed him (Adams) by inches. We drove down to the 5 (earlier in the half) and settled for a field goal. We have to be able to score some points and put drives away.”