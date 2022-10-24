Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22.
“I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This is also about the coaching staff we have and the players … it is not just about coach Sample. Everyone has a part to play and they are all important. We are proud of the body of work we have as a program and appreciate the accolades.
“It’s humbling. But more than anything else, we look forward to competing again this year. This is another opportunity to grow and excel.”
Winning Louisiana’s state award puts Sample in contention to win the NFHS’ National Coach of the Year honor for boys basketball. The Hornets have advanced to either the Class 5A or Division I title game each year since 2010 — a string of 13 straight years.
During that span, the Hornets have won eight titles. Sample has a career record of 643-194 that includes a record of 449-79 at Scotlandville. He previously coached at his alma mater, Istrouma, and at Livonia.
Now, the 2022-23 season is literally days away for Scotlandville and others. The Hornets scrimmage U-High on Nov. 3 and have a three-way scrimmage with Newman and Madison Prep at MPA on Nov. 8.
“Every year is different and just like the others it will be about seeing how a group of guys grow and respond in new roles,” Sample said. “We have two starters (Zae Teasett, John Hubbard) who are in football. I hope we don’t see them until December. That gives other guys a chance to prove themselves.”
Speaking of … basketball, wrestling
Basketball jamborees for teams in Class B-C are scheduled this week along with preseason takedown tournaments for wrestling teams.
The regular season for B-C basketball and wrestling begins next week. Basketball jamborees for Class 1A-5A start Nov. 7, with the regular season set to start No. 14.
Notable for wrestling is the fact that 89 girls have registered to be part of LHSAA boys teams — roughly twice the number from a year ago, according to Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska.
And about volleyball
Monday’s contests kicked off the last week of the LHSAA’s volleyball regular season. The season ends Saturday and playoff pairings are released Monday, Oct. 31
The Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament is scheduled to begin Nov. 10 at The Cajundome.
Scott still at it
Former Zachary High star Lindsey Scott Jr. of the University of Incarnate Word leads FCS schools in four categories.
Scott ranked No. 1 nationally with 37 touchdown passes, a 220.56 passing efficiency, 11.56 yards per completion and 32.2 points responsible for per game. This is Scott's seventh college season of eligibility due to COVID-19 allowances.