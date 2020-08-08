The LHSAA erased some coronavirus pandemic uncertainty surrounding its football season by pushing back the start date to Oct. 8-10.
It was good news for coaches who feared the season might be canceled and for those concerned about starting a season without enough time to physically prepare for the collision aspect of the sport.
Now armed with a set of LHSAA guidelines released Friday, Baton Rouge area coaches are preparing to restructure practices and prepare for a season that will include more than a set of plays to run and formations to line up in.
Individual water bottles for players, social-distancing on the sideline extended inside the red zone on each sideline and masks that must be worn when players are on the sideline will be part of the new structure.
Several local coaches provided answers to some basic questions about the new normal.
With about two months until the season begins, how will your practices change?
David Oliver, St. Amant (Class 5A)
“We talked to other coaches in the area, met as a staff and came up with plan. We will back down on our intensity. There is a lot of time now until the first game.
“You don’t want to burn kids out. We will go through five weeks where the players will have practice twice a week. The emphasis will be on conditioning and fundamentals."
Joey Sanchez, St. Michael (Class 4A)
“We have already scaled it back, going four days a week. And we’ll go at it for maybe an hour or an hour and 15 minutes at the most when we are on the field.
“I think this time gives us a chance to do some of the things we missed doing early in the summer because of the COVID restrictions. It also will be easier to pick things up because we are in a school routine now.”
Do you think the later start will help some programs, most notably those with new coaches?
Josh LaBorde, Livonia (Class 4A)
“I am a first-year head coach and it will help us. Rather than having to rush to put systems and plays in, we can put some extra care and time into it. We can break it down to basics and work on fundamentals too.
“Some people may not like the guidelines or dates the LHSAA gave us, but I do. They give us hope for a season, and it shows us the LHSAA’s commitment. It’s our turn to focus on preparation.”
Do you feel the proposed October start can gives teams a positive experience?
Neil Weiner, The Dunham School (Class 2A)
“I always try to look at the positives and I see plenty. This gives us a chance to get into Phase 3, have up to eight regular-season games and the playoffs. I think that is about as good as you can ask for considering the circumstances. I am excited about it. We’ve got something to work toward.”
Benny Saia, Ascension Catholic (Class 1A)
“Look, I am willing to do whatever I have to do to give our seniors a season. I remember how special my senior season was and all the memories I have. I want these seniors to have that.
“Nothing about this year has been or will be normal. I don’t always agree with everything the LHSAA or Mr. (Eddie) Bonine do and say, but they are working with us to make this possible. I am not sure we will be able to play eight games. I’ll take five or whatever we can get.”
What are some of your concerns about the football guidelines the LHSAA sent out about games?
Hoff Schooler, Brusly (Class 3A)
“Getting players on and off the field, especially the ones who are not part of the core 22 starters will be a challenge. I know the guidelines mention limiting squads for games and that could be a real problem, especially for larger schools.
“I hope we don’t have to do that. I would have a hard time telling a kid he could not dress out after he worked hard all week like the other guys. The sidelines will be expanded, and I hope we can get creative with the space to social distance our players and keep them involved.”
Chad Mahaffey, Walker (Class 5A)
“There are some things that will be a challenge to do. Some of the sideline stuff you will have to prepare for. Making sure the players have their individual water bottles and masks is part of that.
“There will be a lot to organize and stay on top of. As this thing evolves, some of the guidelines might even change. Who knows? Overall, I think people will do whatever they have to for us to have a season.”