ALBANY — Each team had a reason to be apprehensive going into the Class 3A playoff game.
Second-seeded Albany had not played a game in nine days. Berwick, the No. 31 seed, had not been in a girls basketball playoff game in 15 years.
Ultimately, coach Stacy Darouse got the fast start she wanted. Albany outscored Berwick 29-5 in the first quarter on the way to an 80-39 bidistrict victory Thursday night at Albany.
“I felt like we would be a little slopping because we hadn’t played in a while,” Darouse said, “but other than some missed easy shots. I thought overall the effort was good and the intensity was there.
“We were also able to get into a rhythm at the free throw line. Once we got (Berwick) breathing hard and got a few steals, we were able to do what we do.”
With the win, the Livingston Parish-based Hornets (20-5) advance to play the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 15 Pine Prairie and No. 18 Crowley.
Berwick's Jaylasia Bertrand scored a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Albany countered with balance, depth and an intense pressure defense.
Post player Cassie Baygents led Albany with 14 points. Guards Brooke Saxon (12 points) and Haley Meyers (11) finished in double figures and also played at the top of the Hornets’ press that set the tone by forcing nine first-quarter turnovers.
“We’re trying to build a program, so us just making it here is phenomenal,” Berwick coach Abigail Owen said. “I was proud of them because they never gave up."
Meyers hit a 3-pointer less than a minute into the game. Two more 3-pointers — another by Meyers and one by Saxon — helped the Hornets pile up points in a hurry.
By the time Bertrand made two free throws at the 5:09 mark to give Berwick (13-10) its first points, Albany was ahead 9-2. The Hornets scored the next 20 points. Bertrand’s first 3-pointer came with less than four seconds left in the first period and made it a 29-5 game.
Albany added 38 points over the next two periods and continued to score consistently while making substitutions. Thirteen Albany players scored in the game.
“I think what helped us out was that they had one good player (Bertrand) and their offense was centered on her,” Meyers said. “We put two people on her and pressed her. She had to pass the ball to other players.
"We were able to get the ball from them ... force turnovers and make some easy baskets. It was a good start for the playoffs.”
Local girls playoff schedule
Friday
Class 5A
No. 26 Terrebonne (12-5) at No. 7 Zachary (18-8), 6 p.m.
No. 19 West Jefferson (19-7) at No. 14 St. Amant (20-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 21 Booker T. Washington-NO (6-8) at No. 12 Donaldsonville (12-8), 6 p.m.
No. 19 Ville Platte (10-9) at No. 14 St. James (10-4), 6 p.m.
No. 26 Baker (8-14) at No. 7 Northwest (8-7). 6:30 p.m.
No. 22 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 11 Union Parish (17-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 5A
(29) Live Oak (8-7) at No. 4 Parkway (16-3), 2 p.m.
(23) Denham Springs (15-15) at No. 10 West Monroe (14-5), 4 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (8-19) at No. 7 Plaquemine (18-6), 5 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 22 Mangham (6-8) at No. 11 Springfield (15-9), 1 p.m.
No. 21 Madison Parish (9-6) at No. 12 Port Allen (9-10), 3 p.m.
No. 32 Oakdale (7-12) at No. 1 Doyle (23-4), 3 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
No. 23 East Feliciana (5-9) at No. 10 Many (15-7), 4 p.m.
No. 17 French Settlement (11-10) at No. 16 Avoyelles (17-11), 5 p.m.
No. 26 Northeast (7-6) at No. 7 Rosepine (24-6), 5 p.m.
Class B
No. 23 Converse (8-13) at No. 10 Holden (12-10), 6 p.m.