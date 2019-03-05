Runnels coach Ben Young went into his team’s semifinal game with no delusions. What Young did have was a plan.
“We had a game plan and thought it was a great game plan,” Young explained. “On the defensive end, I thought we had great energy in the beginning. We forced them to take some tough shots. Then they turned us over and it snowballed from there.”
In four sentences, Young summed up second-seeded Crescent City’s 65-42 victory over No. 3 Runnels in a Division V select semifinal game that opened the second day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
It was the third time the District 7-B rivals played this season. After losing to the Pioneers twice by less than 20 points each time, Young hoped the odds would be in the Raiders’ favor. Instead, turnovers played an even bigger role than Runnels expected.
Crescent City (25-13) turned 21 turnovers into 25 points in the game played at Burton Coliseum. The Pioneers advance to play another local team, top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (36-6), in the Division V final set for 10 a.m. Friday,
Runnels (31-15) was led by Cade Tate with 12 points and Kennedy Griffin with 11. Byron Joshua led Crescent City with a game-high 16 points.
The Raiders’ game plan worked pretty well in the first quarter. Runnels took a 9-8 lead into the second quarter, thanks to a 3-pointer just before the buzzer by Tate.
But Crescent City scored 20 of the next 23 points to take control of the game. That total included nine second-quarter points off turnovers. The Pioneers finished the game with 10 more field goals.
Afterwards, Tate and other Runnels players focused on the accomplishment — making the LHSAA tourney for the first time since 2008.
“I feel like we were very underrated and beat a lot of teams people did not think we can beat. Everybody worked real hard,” Tate said. “Our goal at the beginning of the year was to get here. I’m very proud of our team.”
Young added, “They (Crescent City) were exactly who we thought they were. Sometimes, the other team is good and has a lot of athletes. You have to give them credit for who they are and their play.”