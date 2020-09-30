BR.eastjeffstamant.091419 HS 1320.JPG
St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier (3) hands the ball off to Reggie Sims (7) against East Jefferson, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at The Pit in St. Amant, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Metairie Park Country Day (9-1A) at Episcopal (8-2A), 6 p.m.

Springfield (9-2A) vs. Albany (8-3A) at Walker High

Belaire (7-4A) at Central (4-5A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Northeast (8-2A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Northeast

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Douglass (10-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Houma Christian (7-2A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Denham Springs (4-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Captain Shreve (1-5A)

Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

St. Augustine (10-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Covington (6-5A)

Northwest (5-3A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

Riverside Academy (9-1A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

University (7-3A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Livonia (6-4A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Istrouma (7-4A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Olympia

Plaquemine (7-4A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A)

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) vs. North Central (5-1A) at Beau Chene

Kentwood (9-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

Riverdale (8-5A) at St. James (9-3A)

East Iberville (7-1A) at Varnado (9-2A)

Capitol (8-2A) at Amite (9-2A)

White Castle (7-1A) at West St. Mary (7-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

