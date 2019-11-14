They call the playoffs the second season for a reason, a point both Live Oak High’s Brett Beard and coach Darnell Lee of East Ascension are stressing.
But the missions for the two Class 5A teams are decidedly different. East Ascension (8-2) is the highest select local team and faces No. 29 Terrebonne (5-5). Meanwhile, LOHS (6-4) is the No. 28 seed that travels to play District 4-5A rival Zachary (8-2), the two-time defending Class 5A champion.
The two games are part a long list of first-round nonselect playoff games set for 7 p.m. Friday.
“This is certainly a huge challenge, but we also see it as an exciting one,” LOHS’ Beard said. “Zachary is Zachary and you knew with their number of new starters they would get better the more they played together. That has happened and we all know Zachary plays its best in the playoffs.
“The last time we played them we feel like we let them off the hook. We had chances to do some things that didn’t work out and they won by five (21-16). It’s a second chance.”
The feeling of déjà vu EAHS’ Lee feels is based on last year when the Spartans faced a No. 28 seed in East St. John they edged 17-13.. Lee says the same is true of Terrebonne, a 5A quarterfinalist like EAHS a year ago.
“They (Terrebonne) are better than a 29 seed and it does remind me of last year,” Lee said. “They’ve taken some tough losses and had some things go wrong for them that probably should not have. Change up just a few plays and they could be 9-1.
“The good news for us is that we’re finally getting healthy. One thing is for sure, we need to go into this one focused and have to execute, whether it’s making a block, completing a pass or sealing the edge to stop a big play.”
Each team enters the game with playmakers. LOHS running back Kee Hawkins had 955 rushing yards through Week 9. In Week 10, Central held the Eagles without a first down in the second half and won 20-10.
East Ascension got off to a slow start in its 34-7 win over rival St. Amant last week. Jyren Ester’s 84-yard pick six got the Spartans going.
First-year quarterback Cameron Jones has passed for 1,538 yards and 21 TDs. Kansas commitment Steven McBride has 41 catches for 910 yards and 12 TDs for EAHS.
First-round notes
Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown enters the playoffs with 2,217 yards of total offense. The Memphis commitment has 803 rushing yards and 11 TDs and 1,414 passing yards and 16 TDs.
• Yes, 13th-seeded Dutchtown is formidable on defense despite yielding 70 points to Catholic in its regular-season finale last week. The Griffins have three shutouts and four other games in which they held opponents to 12 points or less points as they prepare to host No. 20 Ruston (5-5).
• Madison Prep (9-1), the fourth seed in Class 3A, has the area’s passing leader in Zeon Chriss, who has 2,098 passing yards and 32 TDs going into a Friday’s game vs. No. 29 North Webster (5-5) at Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium.