Outstanding Player
Sophia Macias, Episcopal
Golf-wise beyond her years. And the leader of the Baton Rouge area’s girls golf contingent.
Both statements accurately describe Episcopal’s Sophia Macias, who eared Outstanding Player honors on the All-Metro Girls Golf squad for the second straight season.
The 14-year-old Macias set a blistering pace during the regular season and excelled in the postseason too.
"She's talented, and she's special," Episcopal assistant coach Chris Beckman Sr. said. "The thing I like most about Sophia is her approach to golf.
"Her temperament is steady. I have not been to all the matches, but the times I have seen her play you can never tell whether she has a good hole or a bad one. That's a great quality in any sport, but especially in golf."
High winds and a 40-minute rain delay did not keep Macias from shooting a 3-under-par 69 to win the Metro tournament title in April at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
During the regular season, Macias shot below par in four of her six matches. Her best round was a 5-under. Macias did not finish over par in any regular-season match.
The 2022 season ended with Macias, a ninth-grader, placing fifth at the LHSAA’s Division II golf tournament with a 154 score played at The Wetlands.
Coach of the Year
Jason Smith, Dutchtown
Smith's Griffins won the Metro title with a one-round low score of 169 and then went on to place second at the LHSAA's Division I tourney with a two-round total of 342.
Metro Team members
Sophia Macias, Episcopal; Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown; Isabella LoBue, St. John; Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian; Sophie Crespo, University; Ava Heine, St. Joseph’s Academy; Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown; Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs.
Top Newcomer
Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs
Most Improved
Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian; Sophie Crespo, University; Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown
Team selected by area coaches