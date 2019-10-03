ST. AMANT — Dutchtown won its seventh straight volleyball match by defeating St. Amant 3-1 Thursday.
It was the annual Geaux Pink Game with festivities before the match that brought the two Ascension Parish schools together for a worthy cause.
St. Amant put up a good fight, but in the end Dutchtown prevailed 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 and 25-17. Dutchtown improved to 17-1 and 2-0 in District 3, Division I. St. Amant drops to 8-7 and 2-1. The two teams shared the district title last season.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “St. Amant had the lead in every set, and my girls were able to keep the focus up. We did a good job of fighting them off. St. Amant is a good team. It feels good to be 2-0 in district.”
Zoe Wooten led Dutchtown with 15 kills, four blocks and four aces. India Bennett added seven kills, and Taylor Heeb chipped in five kills. Alexis Logarbo, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, was also a force with 14 digs and five kills. Jaela Drumgole directed the offense with 19 kills and the defense with 10 digs.
St. Amant was strong at the net with 5-9 junior Gracie Duplechein (10 kills) and 6-1 senior Elaina Anderson (10 kills).
“Gracie Duplechein was the hardest hitting player in the gym tonight,” St. Amant coach Allison Leake said. “Alaina did a good job of hitting and blocking tonight.
“Overall we had too many unforced errors. The second set we did a lot better job of serving and following the ball and knowing whether it was in or not.”
St. Amant had six serves sail out in the first set. The Gators led 6-3. The Griffins went on an 8-1 run with Wooten smashing two kills.
Dutchtown rallied to tie the second set at 15. St. Amant went on a 10-1 run the rest of the way. Madison Glasby had two aces in the run and Anderson a key tip.
St. Amant led 11-7 in the third set. Dutchtown rallied to tie the game at 15. Bennett’s kills put the Griffins up 19-17. Wooten scored the winning point.
St. Amant trailed 19-16 in the fourth set. The Griffins closed with a 6-1 run.
“I think Dutchtown right now is the best team in the area,” Leake said. “Can we be? I believe so. We have a lot of things to work on, but we have potential.”
St. Amant defeated East Ascension 3-1 last week, and that victory gave her team confidence, Leake said.