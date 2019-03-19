Back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the third inning by Parkview Baptist’s Terry Tolliver and Cooper Jones were the difference in a 2-0 District 6-4A baseball victory over Lutcher Tuesday night tat PBS.
The two teams shared the district title last season with each team winning at home. Parkview (11-3, 1-0) travels to Lutcher (6-11, 0-1) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for the rematch.
Both starting pitchers went the distance in a competitive game. Lutcher’s Kyle St. Pierre (1-3) scattered five hits and struck out five. Parkview’s Hunter Draper tossed a four-hitter with six strikeouts. Draper threw just four pitches in the second inning and had 68 pitches entering the seventh inning.
“Both pitchers played well,” Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “It was exciting and a good high school game. Hunter Draper had command of the zone and threw his breaking ball for strikes. The difference was we were able to get two hits with runners in scoring position.”
Parkview catcher Dustin Philippe singled with one out. Tolliver drove him in with a double and Jones followed with another double as Parkview led 2-0 after three innings.
Parkview stranded six runners and Lutcher four. Lutcher leadoff CJ Cullen hit a hard shot down the leftfield line in the top of the seventh that was ruled foul, and would have resulted in a double if fair. Landon Lambert singled with two outs. Draper was able to force a flyout to end the game.
Draper picked off a Lutcher runner at first base to end the third inning.
“Draper made a good move to first base, and we almost got another runner later in the game,” Jagneaux said.
Lutcher coach Davey Clement said sophomore his left-hander St. Pierre pitched a good game.
“After they scored their runs, we bounced back,” Clement said. “We just couldn’t get the timely hit. Their pitcher was in control and very crafty. We know Parkview is a good team.”
Landon Lambert had two hits for Lutcher. Tolliver had two hits for the Eagles.
Jagneaux said he expects a competitive District 6-4A race with Plaquemine and St. Michael the Archangel also in contention.
Parkview will send Ryan Harland (2-0) to the mound Thursday. Clement said either Lambert or Kolby Bourgeois will pitch for the Bulldogs.