FARGO, N.D. — Sometimes a career highlight happens when you least expect it. Live Oak High wrestler Camdyn Ingram made history competing in a discipline he trained only four months for.
Ingram placed second in the 152-pound weight class of the Greco Roman competition at the Marines Cadet & Junior National Championship on Thursday.
“I did not know what to expect. I started training Greco Roman for the first time after the high school season ended,” Ingram said. “The thing I did know was that I wanted to come home with an All-American honor some way.”
Ingram becomes the third Louisiana high school-aged competitor to advance to a final at the national tourney level. The other two were former Rummel standout Scott Gibbons and ex-Comeaux High star Daniel Cormier, an Olympian who is now among the world’s top UFC competitors.
Ingram lost 7-1 to Carson Manville of Pennsylvania in Thursday’s final. The LOHS junior won three bouts the first day of the Greco-Roman competition, including a pin for a come-from-behind win over the No. 3-seeded competitor.
In addition to the Greco Roman runner-up finish, Ingram also placed eighth in the freestyle wrestling competition, one spot away from All-American honors, earlier in the week.
The difference between the two wrestling disciplines is notable. Greco-Roman competitors are no allowed to trip or grab an opponent’s legs, placing emphasis on upper-body strength and moves.
“I lost my first (freestyle) bout and then I won six in a row,” said Ingram, who finished 6-2 in the freestyle portion of the tourney. “If I had won one more time, I would have made All-American there. That motivated me.”
As a sophomore for the Eagles, Ingram had an incredible 65-1 record that included Baton Rouge Metro and LHSAA Division II titles also at 152 pounds. He enters his junior season with a career record of 122-6.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” LOHS coach Chris Collier said. “Camdyn has worked so hard over the last four or five months to get to this point. He’s gone to New Orleans and sought out the best competition. He earned this.”
Ingram said the second-place/All-American finish provides a confidence boost and motivation.
“Before this, I think people saw me as a guy who was just good in Louisiana,” Ingram said. “Now they see there is more to it than that. I can’t wait to start training again.”