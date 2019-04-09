Catholic High's Addison Ainsworth made his first career home run count.
Ainsworth opened Tuesday's game against East Ascension with a second inning grand slam in the Bears’ 7-4 win over East Ascension at Catholic High.
Catholic's Tyler Wilson helped set the table for Ainsworth when he doubled to open the second inning. Two walks later, the bases were loaded for the Bears with the top of the order coming up.
After a groundout to second in his first at-bat, Ainsworth stayed back in the box and drove a pitch over the elevated portion of the right field wall for a grand slam and 5-0 Bears lead.
“I didn’t think it was going over at first,” Ainsworth said. “I kind of got jammed a little bit. It was pretty good (to see the ball go over the fence).”
Catholic’s offense opened the first inning with back-to-back hits by Zach Ordeneaux, who went to second on a wild pitch, and Mason Zambo.
Zambo’s single scored Ordeneaux for a 1-0 Catholic lead.
With a 5-0 lead in hand, Catholic pitcher Wesley Callegan went to work against East Ascension’s lineup. The Spartans had chances to score off Callegan, but stranded two runners in the first inning and poor baserunning with two runners in scoring position led to an inning-ending double play.
After a 1-2-3 third inning for East Ascension, the Spartans found themselves with two runners in scoring position with one out once again. However, Callegan forced an infield flyout to shortstop Eric Hebert, and Hebert robbed Carter Gautreau of a hit in the hole for the final out of the inning.
Hebert scored an insurance run in the fifth inning after leading off with a single. Alex Crifasi singled Hebert home with two outs in the inning. In the sixth inning, Zambo added another run with his second RBI single of the game to extend Catholic’s lead to 7-0.
“Anytime you can come up and put a big number up early in the game it’s a positive for your team — especially when you’ve got a guy like Wesley Callegan on the mound,” said Catholic coach Brad Bass, whose team improved to 19-9. 5-1 in District 4-5A.
Callegan pitched six innings, allowed no runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. He was replaced by Patrick Herry to start the seventh inning, but Herry struggled before getting replaced after two outs.
East Ascension (14-14, 4-2) scored four runs on five hits off Herry in the seventh, but Cazes Jones picked up the final out with a called strike three.
“Saturday’s game we fell down 6-0 and we were able to come back, but against a team like Catholic you don’t get to do that twice in one week,” East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said.