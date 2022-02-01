The Live Oak boys soccer team battled West Ouachita and the elements Tuesday night in the bidistrict round of the Division II playoffs, and the weather proved to be a key factor for both teams.
A strong wind made the chilly temperature feel colder, but Live Oak survived as the 13th-seeded Eagles turned back No. 20 West Ouachita 2-1.
All three goals were scored with the wind at the attacking team’s back — two in the first half for Live Oak and one in the second for West Ouachita.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Live Oak coach Zack Miller said. “We’ve been a little lucky with the weather this year, and tonight was probably the toughest one.”
With the win, Live Oak (12-9-2) advances to the regional round where it will play at No. 4 Neville. Its a similar scenario as last season’s regionals when Neville took a 3-0 win over Live Oak in Monroe. Neville played at Live Oak 10 days ago and won 2-1.
Against West Ouachita (6-12-4), Live Oak started quickly. After the kickoff, Jacob Prilleux worked the ball over to Jack Earle at the top of the box. Earle turned and put his kick into left corner of the net as Live Oak took a 1-0 lead in the second minute.
For Earle, who was the District 4-II offensive player of the year last season, it was his 85th career goal.
Live Oak possessed the ball for nearly the entire first half as it continued to pepper the Chiefs goal. West Ouachita goalkeeper Maliki Emrick made saves on Earle’s shots from inside the box in the 11th and 23rd minutes.
Live Oak went up 2-0 in the 26th minute after Prilleux took a shot from the top of the box. Emrick blocked the shot, but Saban Bell quickly collected the miss and scored at close range.
“We had the wind off the kickoff, which is what we wanted,” Miller said. “We put two in, but we needed a couple more. We missed some easy opportunities and almost paid the price for it.”
For the half, Live Oak outshot West Ouachita 16-0 and generated seven corner kicks to none for the Tigers. Emrick had 10 of his 11 saves in the first half.
West Ouachita created more offense in the second half when it took four shots.
The Tigers scored in the 54th minute after Carson Weaver’s free kick from 40 yards out was on goal. Live Oak goalie Alex Rivers couldn’t secure the ball as he made the save, and West Ouachita’s Elvis Salazar was on the spot to clean up the bobble.
“I think we made the most of the few chances we had, and (Live Oak) did, too,” West Ouachita coach John Nix said. “It was a good game both ways, but they had the better team tonight.”