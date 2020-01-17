There were honors all around for Baton Rouge area coaches on Thursday and Friday.
Three local coaches received top honors during the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association's clinic/banquet held Thursday in Lafayette. Also, one prominent former local basketball coach was honored during a game played Friday at his school.
West Feliciana cross country coach Nick Smith and St. Michael cross country/track coach Neil Borel received the LTFCA’s Lifetime Achievement awards.
The LTFCA’s Tom Nolan Distinguished Coach award was present to long-time Catholic High coach Pete Boudreaux, who retired as head track coach last year but continues to coach cross country.
Meanwhile, Capitol chose to honor one of its own, former coach and current administrator Alvin Stewart, who coached boys and girls basketball at the school for more than 30 years.
Stewart was honored prior to the start of Friday’s boys basketball game between the Lions and Belaire. He had 832 combined boys/girls wins.
Elks Hoop Shoot
And speaking of Capitol, former Capitol and LSU star Seimone Augustus willhost the Elks Hoop Shoot Contest for boys/girls ages 8-13 on Saturday at Baton Rouge Community College. The competition is open to the first 72 youngsters who register.
The top finishers in each age group have the chance to advance to regional and national competitions. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and competition starts at 9 a.m. One of Augustus' early accomplishments was winning a national Hoop Shoot competition. Those who wish to register online can do so at www.seimone33.com.
SMHS McCord scholarship
St. Michael has opened a memorial scholarship fund in honor of Carley McCord. A 2007 St. Michael graduate, McCord was a member of the Warriors’ powerlifting team, school ministry and choir. A prominent local/regional broadcaster, McCord remained active at SMHS. She died in a plane crash on Dec. 28.
“We feel blessed to be able to honor Carley’s memory with a scholarship for students at St. Michael. She gave so much of herself to her alma mater,” St. Michael principal Ellen Lee said in a news release.
Contact SMHS advancement director Josh Galasso at JGalasso@smhsbr.org with any questions about the scholarship fund. Here is a link to the school’s giving site: http://www.smhsbr.org/giving/carley-mccord-memorial-scholarship/