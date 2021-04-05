Scotlandville High is mourning the death senior volleyball player Alexis Robinson, who was killed Monday following a weekend auto accident. A balloon release and prayer service for Robinson is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Scotlandville football stadium.
“This is a really tough one,” Scotlandville volleyball coach Bridget Bowman said. “Just a great kid, a great academic magnet student and a kid who was loved by everybody.
“She had her whole life in front of her. She was on her way home from work when it (accident) happened.”
Bowman said Robinson played volleyball for four years at Scotlandville and served as the Hornets’ team captain last fall.
“Alexis was not our most skilled player, but she was everything you want in a team captain,” Bowman said. “Again, this is so tough.”
The school requests that those attending the prayer service/balloon release wear facemasks in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.