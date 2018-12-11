Girls soccer
Central 3, Zachary 2
Goals: Central 3 (C. Bourque 3), Zachary (n/a).
Records: Central: 6-1-1, Zachary 7-5-0
Boys basketball
Broadmoor 59, Zachary 50
Zachary 3 12 15 23-50
Broadmoor 9 18 19 13-59
SCORING: ZACHARY: C. Moore 13, D. Jackson 13, D. Ward 11, W. West 8, J. Hollins 4, K. Davis 2, G. Hayes 1, J. Fisher 1; BROADMOOR: N. Jones 22, Z. Lewis 11, J. Powell 10, E. Nealand 10, D. Hamilton 5, D. Jones 1
3-POINT GOALS: ZACHARY 4 (Jackson 3, Moore 1); BROADMOOR 5 (Jones 2, Nealand 2, Lewis 1)
Records: Zachary 7-4; Broadmoor 8-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 55, Broadmoor 33
East Feliciana 44, Kentwood 36
Kentwood 13 6 6 11-36
East Feliciana 11 7 10 16-44
SCORING: KENTWOOD: J. Diamond 8, C. Dyson 6, R. Brumfield 4, E. McGee 4, J. Walls 3, J. Bacon 3, M. Fultz 3, Hookfin 1. EAST FELICIANA: R. London 11, R. White 11, D. Patin 7, F. Dunn 6, J.H. Bowens 5, C. Anderson 3.
3-POINT GOALS: Kentwood 3 (Walls, Bacon, Hookfin), East Feliciana 5 (London 2, White, Patin, Anderson)
Episcopal 50, Teurlings Catholic 32
Episcopal 9 7 14 20-50
Teurlings Catholic 0 7 6 19-32
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: DJ Morgan 18, Brandon Garrido 16, Austin Jemison 5, Ricky Volland 5, Ky Borskey 3, Kaplan McMains 3, Thomas Besselman 2; TEURLINGS: Bryce Grard 8, Caleb Thomas 7, Noah Fontenot 6, Evan Balfa 5, Paul Broussard 4, Andrew Gonzales 2
3-POINT GOALS: EPISCOPAL 5 (Morgan 2, Garrido, Borskey, Volland); TEURLINGS 3 (Fontenot 2, Thomas)
Records: Episcopal 10-2; Teurlings Catholic 3-4
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 60, Teurlings Catholic 52
Family Christian 53, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 45
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 10 13 9 13-45
Family Christian 16 18 8 11-53
SCORING: CATHOLIC-PC: L. Brown 13, B. Scott 11, R. Lambert 6, N. Carrier 4, M. Langlois 4, D. Brue 4, K. McDowell 2; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: B. Martin 14, B. Turner 12, AJ Mercier 9, G. Dunbar 5, T. Washington 5, M. Landry 4, I. Dickey 2, C. Young 2
3-POINT GOALS: CATHOLIC-PC 3 (Scott 2, Brown); FAMILY CHRISTIAN 4 (Martin)
Records: Catholic Pointe Coupee 3-5, Family Christian 7-13
Madison Prep 111, South Plaquemines 34
South Plaquemines 7 12 3 11-34
Madison Prep 38 32 27 14-111
SCORING: South Plaquemines: T Williams, 13; D Lightell 11, K. Wiley 3, H. Zapat 2, K. Riley 1, X. Jackson; Madison Prep: Marcus Guss 22, Elijah Tate 18, Percy Dale 14, Cornelius Lewis 8, Jahrein Spencer 6, Jordan Randall 6, Deziel Perkins 5, Jalen Williams 5, EJ Jackson 5, Rasheed Dorsey 4, Kevon Shan 4, Jordan Johnson 15
3-POINT GOALS: South Plaquemines 3 (T. Williams 2, D. Lightell 1); Madison Prep: 8 (E. Tate 2, M. Gus 5, J. Williams 1)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Madison Prep 59, South Plaquemines 13
Port Allen 50, Plaquemine 46
Plaquemine 5 7 20 14-46
Port Allen 7 12 11 20-50
SCORING: PLAQUEMINE: J. Provo 20, D. Russ 16, D.T. Wicks 4, L. Weary 2, J, Richard 2, H. Thomas 2; PORT ALLEN: T. Johnson 16, G. Franklin 14, J. Jarvis 9, E. Antoine 5, K. Williams 2, J. Allen 2, L. Batiste 1, M. Joseph 1
3-POINT GOALS: PLAQUEMINE 1 (Provo); PORT ALLEN 5 (Franklin 4, Antoine 1)
Records: Plaquemine 6-4, Port Allen 8-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Plaquemine 41, Port Allen 35
Runnels 66, Doyle 44
Runnels 19 17 11 18-66
Doyle 6 9 17 12-44
SCORING: Runnels: Cade Pate 17, Collin Coates 16, Ben Holiday 13, Ben Stafford 9, Griffin Kennedy 4, Wesley Stevenson 2, Collin Bueche 2, Grant Treadaway 2; Doyle: Eli Dawsey 10, Cameron Jones 9, Braden Keen 6; Logan Tenor 6; Cade Watts 4, Andrew Yunavick 4, Beau Ellzey 2, Tyson Stewart 2, John Berrios 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Runnels 7 (Holiday 3, Pate 2, Coates 2) Doyle 3 (Turner 2, Ellzey 1)
Records: Runnels: 12-7; Doyle: 6-4
St. John 58, Mentorship 36
Mentorship 9 9 10 8-36
St. John 9 14 14 21-58
SCORING: Mentorship: B. Dundo 15, D. Hughley 8; St. John: C. Barbey 15, A. Blanchard 12, G. Martin 12
3-POINT GOALS: Mentorship: 3; B. Dundo 3; St. John: 9; Martin 3, Barbey 3, Jones 1, Blanchard 2
Records: St. John: 5-4
Tournaments
Wednesday
West Feliciana Saints Classic
Livonia vs. Vidalia, 4 p.m.
Avoyelles vs. Northeast, 5:15 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. Belaire, 6:30 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. Capital, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday
Madison Prep Academy Classic
At Baton Rouge
Game 1: Madison Prep, bye.
At Community School for Apprenticeship Learning
Game 2: Comeaux vs. McKinley, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Carencro vs. Crescent City, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: East Ascension vs. Southwood, 8 p.m.
At Madison Prep
Game 5: Riverside vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Port Allen vs. Landry-Walker, 4 p.m.
Game 7: Walker vs. Westgate, 8:30 p.m.
Game 8: Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. Sophie Wright, 7 p.m.
West Feliciana Saints Classic
Belaire vs. Northeast, 4 p.m.
Mentorship vs. Livonia, 5:15 p.m.
Vidalia vs. Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. St. Helena, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s games
Madison Prep Academy Classic
At Baton Rouge
At Community School for Apprenticeship Learning
Game 9: Comeaux-McKinley loser, bye.
Game 10: Carencro-Crescent City loser vs. East Ascension-Southwood loser, 6:30 p.m.
Game 11: Riverside-Jehovah Jireh loser vs. Port Allen- Landry Walker loser, 5 p.m.
Game 12: Walker-Westgate loser vs. Woodlawn Shrevport-Sophie Wright loser, 8 p.m.
At Madison Prep
Game 13: Madison Prep vs. Comeaux-McKinley winner, 8:30 p.m.
Game 14: Carencro-Crescent City winner vs. East Ascension-Southwood winner, 5 p.m.
Game 15: Riverside-Jehovah Jireh winner vs. Port Allen-Landry Walker winner, 4 p.m.
Game 16: Walker-Westgate winner vs. Woodlawn Shreveport-Sophie Wright winner, 5:30 p.m.
West Feliciana Saints Classic
Parkview Baptist vs. Livonia, 4 p.m.
Avoyelles vs. Mentorship, 5:15 p.m.
St. Helena vs. Vidalia, 6:30 p.m.
West Feliciana vs. Belaire, 7:45 p.m.
Girls basketball
Ascension Christian 64, Archbishop Hannan 47
Archbishop Hannan -47
Ascension Christian -64
SCORING: ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: Alona Washington 47, Grace Lewis 12, Kate Anderson 5; HANNAN: Santa 15, Standridge 13, Kramer 11, Schuter 7
3-POINT GOALS: Ascenion Christian 7 (Washington); HANNAN 3 (Standridge)
Records: Ascension 3-1
JUNIOR VARSITY: Ascension Christian 24, Hannan 24
Brusly 32, Loreauville 11
Loreauville 0 2 4 5-11
Brusly 13 12 2 5-32
SCORING: LOREAUVILLE: E. Chambers 4, T. Neuville 3, T. Thomas 2, N. Nora 2; BRUSLY: H. Harrison 6, A. Bradford 5, A. Gedward 5, J. Bell 5, C. Betz 4, M. Williams 3, M. Edwards 2, A. Lagarde 2
3-POINT GOALS: LOREAUVILLE 1 (Neuville); BRUSLY 3 (Bell 1, Gedward 1, Bradford 1)
Records: Brusly 4-6, Loreauville 0-11
Central 53, False River 36
Central 11 9 17 16-53
False River 6 15 12 3-36
SCORING: Central: Shanice Wilson 12, Lani Morris 22, Kayla Williams 15; False River: Jodie Boudreaux 13
3-POINT GOALS: False River: (2) Jodie Boudreaux 1, Lexi Sellars 1
Records: Central: 4-8
Family Christian 55, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 35
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 11 4 16 4-35
Family Christian 14 11 19 11-55
SCORING: CATHOLIC-PC: F. Gueren 7, G. Gosserand 7, E. Cazayoux 5, J. Lacour 5, L. Leonard 5, R. Morrison 2, T. Pichon 2, N. Aguirre 2; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: J. Smith 36, Lauren Rachal 6, Lexi Rachal 6, S. Stewart 2, H. Crawford 2, C. Diaz 2, Lindi Rachal 1
3-POINT GOALS: CATHOLIC-PC 3 (Leonard, Lacour, Cazayoux); FAMILY CHRISTIAN 2 (Lexi Rachal)
Records: Catholic-PC 3-4, Family Christian 10-4
Plaquemine 47, Episcopal 23
Episcopal 0 11 7 5-23
Plaquemine 8 10 13 16-47
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: I. Besselman 15, A. Hixon 6, S. York 2; PLAQUEMINE: C. Stevens 14, C. Rivers 11, S. Wicks 9, E. James 4, Z. Osbourne 2, T. Watkins 2, M. Watkins 2, C. Jordan 2, T. Butler 1, A. Collins 1
3-POINT GOALS: EPISCOPAL 1 (Hixon); PLAQUEMINE 3 (Wicks 3)
Records: Episcopal 8-4
Port Allen 61, French Settlement 52
Port Allen 10 13 10 5 23-61
French Settlement 12 6 6 14 14-52
SCORING: Port Allen: C. White 23, B. Pearson 20, M. Lee 14; French Settlement: D. Martin 12, Claret 13; S. Smith 17
3-POINT GOALS: Port Allen: M. Lee 2; French Settlement: C. Smith 1, L. Cox 1, P Slaughter 2, S. Smith 2
St. Joseph’s 58, Albany 55
St. Joseph’s 19 10 15 14-58
Albany 11 16 13 15-55
SCORING: ST. JOSEPH’S: T. Collier 22, L. Lutgring 12; ALBANY: C. Woods 25, L. D’Fonseca 15
3-POINT GOALS: ST. JOSEPH’S: T. Collier 3, J. Welsh 1, L. Lutgring 1, E. Soignet 1; AHS: C. Woods 2, D. Hogt 2
JUNIOR VARSITY: 21-26
Teurlings Catholic 73, St. Michael 48
Teurlings Catholic 16 29 15 13-73
St. Michael 14 4 20 10-48
SCORING: TEURLINGS: L. Ratcliff 32, L. Labrie 20, M. Enderlin 9, J. Hidalgo 4, F. Lavergne 3, H. Thomas 3, L. Delhomme 2; ST. MICHAEL: J. Parker 12, C. Dunn 10, B. Pace 10, A. Stewart 10, A. Bucton 6
3-POINT GOALS: TEURLINGS 6 (Ratcliff 2, Labrie 3, Thomas); ST. MICHAEL 2 (Pace 2)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Teurlings Catholic 24, St. Michaels 14
University 80, Carencro 15
Carencro 6 7 0 2-15
University 23 24 17 16-80
SCORING: CARENCRO: Jayden Landor 4, Jasmine Cristophe 3, Kailyn Dugas 2, Lanyla Taylor 2, Tionne Lewis 2; UNIVERSITY: Alyssa Fisher 25, Kennedy Paul 19, Sahvani Santho 12, Katy White 9, Colleen Temple 6, Denymn Drummer 5, Elise Doones 3
3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 10 (Fisher 4, White 3, Santho 2, Paul 1)
JUNIOR VARSITY: U-High 27, Carencro 14
Tournaments
Thursday
Madison Prep Academy Classic
At Baton Rouge
Game 1: Madison Prep, bye.
At Community School for Apprenticeship Learning
Game 2: Comeaux vs. McKinley, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Carencro vs. Crescent City, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: East Ascension vs. Southwood, 8 p.m.
At Madison Prep
Game 5: Riverside vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Port Allen vs. Landry-Walker, 4 p.m.
Game 7: Walker vs. Westgate, 8:30 p.m.
Game 8: Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. Sophie Wright, 7 p.m.
West Feliciana Saints Classic
Belaire vs. Northeast, 4 p.m.
Mentorship vs. Livonia, 5:15 p.m.
Vidalia vs. Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.