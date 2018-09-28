The idea of University High and Zachary High, both defending LHSAA champions, engaging in a battle of big plays was an intriguing one that became a reality for nearly three quarters.
Ultimately, the Cubs had more ammunition. Running back Mike Hollins ran for 148 yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns as University ousted Zachary 49-27 in the high-profile nondistrict game at Friday at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium.
“It was exciting to play a game like this where the other team was there all the way to the end,” Hollins said. “When I got the chance, I had to run hard and make the plays. I try to score every chance I get.”
With the win, nationally ranked U-High (5-0) remains undefeated. The Class 3A Cubs, the defending LHSAA Division II champions, shook off first-half penalties that cost Hollins 101 yards and another TD. They rolled up 423 yards of offense.
Quarterback John Gordon McKernan completed 17 of 27 passes for 281 yards and four TDs. Those plays included a 42-yard TD strike to Jordan Clark that sealed the win with 4:20 left.
Christian Harris (seven catches, 85 yards) was the top receiver for a UHS team that also used the game as a emotional outlet less than 24 hours after the tragic death of former UHS basketball star Wayde Sims. Team captains carried a black No. 44 jersey, Sims' number, to midfield for the coin toss.
“Wayde was a genuine guy and a funny guy, and we did this for him too,” Hollins said.
Defending Class 5A champion Zachary (3-2) had its moments too, piling up 391 yards of offense. ZHS quarterback Keilon Brown completed 15 of 28 passes for 254 and 2 TDs. Brown also ran for 57 yards and 2 TDs.
Chandler Whitfield was Brown’s favorite target and had 181 yards of offense and two TDs in the opening half. He caught just one second-half pass as U-High pulled away.
The Broncos scored first and U-High held a slim 28-21 halftime lead. Afterwards, each coach had a different take. Zachary’s David Brewerton lamented three third-quarter possessions that started in U-High territory and yielded no points.
“That was difference,” Brewerton said of the empty possessions. “We knew we had to keep it close. And we did get within one score, but the possibility for more points was there.”
U-High drove to midfield to open the game. Hollins had a 52-yard TD run called back by a penalty, and the Cubs turned the ball over on downs. Four plays later, Zachary scored. Whitfield caught a 42-yard pass to ignite the drive and hauled in a 10-yard TD pass from Brown to make it 7-0 with 8:39 left in the first quarter.
McKernan threw a 56-yard TD pass to Georgia commitment Makiya Tongue.
The Broncos had a 15-play drive that stalled at the UHS 13. U-High’s Josh Slaughter blocked a ZHS field-goal try, and Leland Jones returned it 59 yards to set up a 24-yard TD run by Hollins that gave U-High a 14-7 lead with 53 seconds to go in the quarter. Whitfield tied it with a 63-yard TD reception 33 seconds later.
U-High took 4:17 off the clock to score next. On fourth-and-goal from the ZHS 1, LSU commitment Jaquelin Roy, a defensive lineman, plowed in to score to make it 21-14 with 4:19 to go in the half. Zachary then tied it on a 10-yard run by Brown at the 2:35 mark.
U-High had the last scoring shot of the first half and cashed in to take a 28-21 lead. A 27-yard reception by Christian Harris set up a 1-yard TD run by Hollins with 24 seconds left.
Hollins scored the lone TD of the third quarter an 82-yard run.
Zachary countered with a 79-yard drive that included a 25-yard Brown-to-Chris Hilton connection. Brown scored on a 3-yard run to make it 35-27 with 9:47 left, but Zachary got no closer.
“I don’t know if we did anything different in the second half,” U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I do know we played with more intensity. Our linebackers did not play that well in the first half, and they did in the second half. We made plays."