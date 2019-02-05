Plaquemine went inside by necessity in the first half and outside by choice in the second to score a 55-39 victory against Woodlawn in a District 6-4A game played at Woodlawn Tuesday.
The Green Devils (20-11, 7-0) clinched the top seed in the district tournament which begins Feb. 14 at Woodlawn.
Jazz Provo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, connecting on three consecutive 3-point shots as the visitors pulled away with a 12-0 run in the third quarter. Herb Thomas made it 40-27 with a 3-pointer before Vaughn Gross broke the Panthers’ scoring drought with a 3-pointer.
Dontayvian Wicks had 15 points and Devonte Russ nine as the two forwards used their athleticism to work inside in the first half. Wicks had half of his team’s 14 first-quarter points, including an alley oop jam.
“We played better than we’ve been playing,” Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson said. “I thought we did a good job adjusting in the second half on the defensive end. We got to the basket when we wanted to. Jazz Provo is our best perimeter scorer and he got going. That really helped us out, too.”
Provo had only a layup in the first half. His three consecutive 3-pointers came after Woodlawn had pulled to within 28-27 on a layup by DeVaughn Gross with 6:04 left in the third quarter. Palquemine then pushed the up to 48-30 with an 8-0 as Provo hit a pair of layups and Keitric Barber had a putback and a baseline jumper.
“He (Provo) didn’t get any clean looks but he was being real patient, probably too patient. So I told hime to be more aggressive on offense because he can score and he’s special with the ball. He waited, got some open looks in the second half.
“Wicks and Russ are pretty strong and athletic. They know how to play around the basket. They give people trouble when they are both in the game. They’re big, strong and athletic. It’s a plus for us when they get going.”
Daryl Drewery scored 19 points for Woodlawn (13-13, 3-2). He had 15 in the second quarter when the Panthers shot their way back into the game. Woodlawn shot 33 percent in the second half (6 for 18) after a red-hot second quarter when the Panthers hit 6 of 9.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Woodlawn coach Elmo Fernandez said. “We couldn’t finish at the rim. Plaquemine had a lot to do with that. They’re very good defensively, incredible on the boards. We knew all those things were coming. We were prepared.”
Woodlawn plays host to its regular season finale against Tara Friday.