Central senior outside hitter Jaida Alvin had the winning hit in two sets as the Wildcats defeated host East Ascension 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 22-25, 15-8 on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-7 Alvin was a force on the front row with 25 kills and on the back row with 20 digs. Setter Reese Prestridge finished with 41 assists as she ran the offense through Alvin and junior Maggie Tullier (11 kills).
"Jaida Alvin is our go-to player, and she's been doing it for four years," Central coach Michele LeBouef said. "She has a real good vertical jump and is very active for us.
"Our big focus in this match was to serve tough and play good defense. I think the best is yet to come for our team. This is the first five-set match we've won, so that's positive."
Central (6-5) also got a big game from 5-foot-10 middle hitter Adde Lee, who had six blocks and seven kills.
"Adde had never played middle before this season, and she is getting better every match," LeBouef said.
East Ascension (8-5) had a balanced attack. Avery Wheat and Courtney Grayson had nine kills each. Corin Waguespack had 17 digs. Ani Richardson had 11 digs and 11 assists. Skyla Rann added seven digs and seven assists.
"We had a different lineup tonight because of injuries," East Ascension coach Jamie Gilmore said. "The kids played hard. It was a good match. We just didn't finish at the end. We're young and it'll come. We did a lot of good things, but we also need to learn from our mistakes."
With Tullier serving, Central jumped to a 10-1 lead in the fifth set. The Spartans cut it to 12-8 on a tip shot by Colynn Howard. Alvin had kills on the 13th and decisive 15th points.
Central won the first two sets. The Wildcats trailed 21-18 before finishing the first set on a 7-0 run. Lee had the winning block on the final point.
The second set was tied 11 different times. The Spartans went on a 4-0 run to pull ahead 22-20. Lee's block tied it at 22. The set was also tied at 23, 24 and 25 points. Central won it on Alvin's hard cross shot.
East Ascension trailed 13-11 in the third set. The Spartans rallied to lead 21-16 and won it on a hit by Sophia Tureau.
The fourth set was tied 12 times with the last coming at 19. Marlee Quick served an ace that hit the net and dropped to put East Ascension up 22-19. Wheat had the winning kill. Wheat also had eight digs and three blocks.