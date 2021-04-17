Baseball teams will work every angle to squeeze in as many games as possible this week to end their regular season. Ernie Banks made “Let’s Play Two” famous and that could happen for some teams this week.
However, "Let Us Play Too", is still the most appropriate sentiment for the 2020-21 sports year. As I surveyed the faces of the competitors, coaches and parents at the LHSAA Gymnastics Championship this weekend, I had to smile.
There were plenty of other smiles. And cheers, along with multiple athletes who gushed about how excited they were to be back at the LHSAA meet.
It amazes me to see how things have evolved since the LHSAA sports year began in September. Critics said it could not be done during a pandemic. Throughout the fall and even into the winter there were rumors about seasons being shut down by COVID-19.
Sure, the LHSAA’s wrestling schools lost a chunk of their regular season as a precaution. But wrestling got the last laugh with a championship event that resulted in no positive cases or contact tracing from other events, according to the LHSAA.
There were close calls. The Dunham School boys basketball team quarantined late in the year but won an LHSAA title. Madison Prep’s girls basketball team was one of several teams that worked through multiple quarantines and won a title.
No, it wasn’t easy. In the fall, COVID-19 issues took some teams and individuals out of the postseason. There were missteps.
I personally had my doubts about whether we could finish 2020-21. But I never doubted the competitive spirit that high school sports embody so well. If there was a will, I believed our Louisiana teams and coaches would find a way to make it work. And they have.
A high school sports year is certainly never a sprint. It is grueling and long under normal circumstances. This year reminds me of the time my grandmother invited me to work a puzzle with her. When she dumped 500 puzzle pieces on our piano stool, I was mortified.
But we figured it out together. Which is just what the LHSAA's teams and athletes have done during each sports season.
Softball playoffs begin Monday. District track meets are this week. The baseball playoff pairings will be announced next Sunday. Plenty of stories remain to be written. But seeing the faces and smiles all around is going to be my favorite thing in the days ahead.
Several skeptics have asked me if high school sports are needed during a pandemic. When you see the smiles, the answer is obvious. Yes … they are.
Prep notables
The Dunham School’s Ryan Dupuy turned in the most memorable performance in years at the Metro Boys Golf tourney Thursday.
Dupuy won the one-day tourney with a 9-under-par score of 63 at Beaver Creek Golf Course to help the Tigers place second to Catholic High.
• Central basketball player Ethaniel Rizan signed with Delgado last week. The 7-foot-1 Rizan rejoined the Central team last fall after not playing as a junior.