Belaire's Daylus Bush drives the ball while defended by Zachary's Dylan Jackson in the EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tourney on Thursday night at Lee High.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Boys basketball

Coca Cola Yuletide Classic

At Vermilion Catholic

Notre Dame 43, Marksville 40

Leaders: Notre Dame: John William Lamm 15, Jacob Dore 10; Marksville: Derrick Murray 12, Tre Francisco 12.

Fontainebleau 61, Erath 31

Halftime: Fontainebleau 30, Erath 13

Leaders: Fontainebleau: Conner McCormick 21, Trey Alfonso 14, Michael Cuccia 11; Erath: William LeBlanc 14.

Green Devil Classic

At Plaquemine

East Iberville 64, Livonia 50

David Thibodaux 56, Donaldsonville 51

Plaquemine 54, St. James 47

EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tourney

At Lee

Consolation games

Woodlawn 57, Northeast 53

Halftime: Woodlawn 29, Northeast 25

Leaders: NORTHEAST: Rashaun Steel 21; WOODLAWN: Daryl Drewery 21, D’Juan Forcell 14.

Records: Woodlawn 6-8; Northeast 4-11

Capitol 67, Mentorship 57

Halftime: Friendship Capitol 37, Mentorship 17

Leaders: MENTORSHIP: Deshun Hughley 24, Micquel Pratt 10, Me’Kyle Dixon 10; CAPITOL: Mac Gremillion 18, Desean Williams 14.

Records: Friendship Capitol 6-6; Mentorship 4-13

Quarterfinals

Glen Oaks 78, Lee 56

Halftime: Glen Oaks 42, Lee 38

Leaders: LEE: David Weber 14, Zavier Sims 12, Quentin Henry 10; GLEN OAKS: James Weathers 25, Jaiden Honore 20, Tayshawn Wells 13, Tyler Hayes 10.

Records: Glen Oaks 10-11; Lee 12-6

Zachary 57, Belaire 52

Halftime: Belaire 26, Zachary 25

Leaders: ZACHARY: Chaun Moore 19, Dylan Jackson 12, Chris Hilton 10; BELAIRE: Isaiah Johnson 20, Daylus Bush 10.

Records: Zachary 11-7; Belaire 13-4

Broadmoor 56, Baker 51

Halftime: Broadmoor 33, Baker 30

Leaders: BAKER: Lemoyne Cobb 14, Tyler Brown 12, Ledale Cobb 11; BROADMOOR: Derick Hamilton 23, Najee Jones 11.

Records: Broadmood 13-5; Baker 7-12

Scotlandville 84, McKinley 53

Halftime: Scotlandville 41, McKinley 16

Leaders: MCKINLEY: Kevieonta Spears 20; SCOTLANDVILLE: Tai’Reon Joseph 32, Carvell Teasett 27, Reece Beekman 14.

Records: Scotlandville 17-0; McKinley 9-10

Friday’s schedule

Tara vs. Woodlawn, 1:30 p.m.

Belaire vs. Baker, 3 p.m.

McKinley vs. Lee, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Zachary vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal Classic

Mandeville 41, West Feliciana 32

Halftime: Mandeville 24, W. Feliciana 20

Leaders: Mandeville: Dylan Hooter 16; West Feliciana: Miguel Williams 6

Holy Cross 83, Lakeshore 70

Halftime: Holy Cross 40, Lakeshore 35

Leaders: Holy Cross: Kalil Thomas 20, Tyler Beaver 13, Tyler Kirkwood 11, Myles Sanders 10; Lakeshore: W. Kugler 22, M. Dean 17, D. Praker 14

Episcopal 65, Central 45

Halftime: Episcopal 30, Central 22

Leaders: Episcopal: Ricky Volland 20, DJ Morgan 17; Central: R. Walker 17

Albany 47, Northlake Christian 43

Halftime: Albany 17, Northlake Christian 17

Leaders: Albany: Caleb Puma 16, Damien McAlister 12; Northlake: Christian Weaver 13, Jacob Herrington 11

Red Stick Classic

At Catholic

Catholic 81, Runnels 41

Halftime: Catholic 41, Runnels 20

Leaders: Runnels: Cade Tate 20, Griffin Kennedy 10; Catholic: Nick Judice 17, Ian Cavano 16, Collin Holloway 12.

Sunkist Shootout

At St. Thomas More

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Madison Ridgeland 46

Halftime: St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Madison Ridgeland 25

Leaders: St. Thomas Aquinas: Jacob Romero 18, Robert Alfonso 10; Madison Ridgeland: Phillip Hughes 12, Ryan Kitchens 11.

Southern Lab 42, Vandebilt 41

Halftime: Southern Lab 23, Vandebilt 23

Leaders: Southern Lab: Cedric Curry 12, Demond Brown 12; Vandebilt: Kenny Franklin 11.

Riverside 92, Walker 83

Halftime: Walker 50, Riverside 46

Leaders: Riverside: Gage Larvadain 23, Dejuan Daniels 19, Kash Foley 15, Brian Walker 15; Walker: Jalen Cook 43, Brian Thomas 25.

Sophie B. Wright 81, University 66

Halftime: Sophie B. Wright 43, U-High 29

Leaders: Sophie B. Wright: Dandrick Green 20, Damiree Burns 19, Charlie Russell 18, Greg Hammond 11; University: Milan Mejia 16, DJ Morton 14, Shawn Jones 12, Bryton Constantin 11

Friday

Christ Episcopal vs. Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.

The Church Academy at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Christian at False River, 6 p.m.

47th Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

Northlake Christian vs. West Feliciana, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Mandeville, 4:45 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Albany, 6 p.m.

Lakeshore vs. Central, 7:15 p.m.

Green Devil Classic

At Plaquemine

Consolation bracket: 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Red Stick Classic

At Catholic

Consolation bracket: 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

Semifinals at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Episcopal Classic

Episcopal 48, Central Lafourche 33

Halftime: Episcopal 29, C. Lafourche 25

Leaders: Episcopal: A. Hixon 14, I. Besselmann 14, S. Summerville 11; Central Lafourche: K. Jennies 13.

Dunham 47, Mentorship Academy 39

Halftime: Mentorship 17, Dunham 16

Leaders: Dunham: L. Hampton 15, N. Marshall 15, K. Johnson 10; Mentorship: D. Riley 12

Lake Arthur 61, Zachary 38

Halftime: Lake Arthur 25, Zachary 20

Leaders: Lake Arthur: D. Brister 14, De. Brister 11, R. Turner 10; Zachary: O. Cummings 22.

Doyle 50, Dominican 35

Halftime: Doyle 29, Dominican 16

Leaders: Doyle: P. Scott 17, E. Jones 12; Dominican: A. Yunusah 13

Loranger 49, McKinley 48

Halftime: McKinley 26, Loranger 21

Leaders: Loranger: J. Young 20, I. Carr 18; McKinley: E. Lafayette 25, C. Wren 12

Madison Prep 43, Plaquemine 26

Halftime: MPA 20, Plaquemine 8

Leaders: Madison Prep: A. Eackles 16, D. Ellis 12; Plaquemine: S. Wicks 12.

Friday

Lady Panther Invitational

At Brusly

Consolation bracket:t 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Semifinals at noon and 1:30 p.m.

Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

Mentorship vs. Episcopal, 9 a.m.

Doyle vs. McKinley, 10:30 a.m.

Dunham vs. Dominican, noon

Zachary vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Arthur vs. Madison Prep, 3 p.m.

Dunham vs. Central Lafourche, 4:30 p.m.

Dominican vs. Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Loranger vs. Plaquemine, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s tournament

At. St. Joseph’s

Ursuline vs. Hannan, 9 a.m.

St. Scholastica vs. St. Joseph’s, 10:30 a.m.

Cabrini vs. St. Louis-Lake Charles, noon

Ursuline vs. St. Charles, 1:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel vs. St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Hannan vs. St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

St. Scholastica vs. St. Michael, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s vs. Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Lady Panther Invitational

At Brusly

Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, noon

Championship game, 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s tournament

At. St. Joseph’s

St. Louis vs. Ursuline

St. Charles vs. Cabrini

St. Scholastica vs. Mount Carmel

Hannan vs. St. Joseph’s

St. Michael vs. Cabrini

