Boys basketball
Coca Cola Yuletide Classic
At Vermilion Catholic
Notre Dame 43, Marksville 40
Leaders: Notre Dame: John William Lamm 15, Jacob Dore 10; Marksville: Derrick Murray 12, Tre Francisco 12.
Fontainebleau 61, Erath 31
Halftime: Fontainebleau 30, Erath 13
Leaders: Fontainebleau: Conner McCormick 21, Trey Alfonso 14, Michael Cuccia 11; Erath: William LeBlanc 14.
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
East Iberville 64, Livonia 50
David Thibodaux 56, Donaldsonville 51
Plaquemine 54, St. James 47
EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tourney
At Lee
Consolation games
Woodlawn 57, Northeast 53
Halftime: Woodlawn 29, Northeast 25
Leaders: NORTHEAST: Rashaun Steel 21; WOODLAWN: Daryl Drewery 21, D’Juan Forcell 14.
Records: Woodlawn 6-8; Northeast 4-11
Capitol 67, Mentorship 57
Halftime: Friendship Capitol 37, Mentorship 17
Leaders: MENTORSHIP: Deshun Hughley 24, Micquel Pratt 10, Me’Kyle Dixon 10; CAPITOL: Mac Gremillion 18, Desean Williams 14.
Records: Friendship Capitol 6-6; Mentorship 4-13
Quarterfinals
Glen Oaks 78, Lee 56
Halftime: Glen Oaks 42, Lee 38
Leaders: LEE: David Weber 14, Zavier Sims 12, Quentin Henry 10; GLEN OAKS: James Weathers 25, Jaiden Honore 20, Tayshawn Wells 13, Tyler Hayes 10.
Records: Glen Oaks 10-11; Lee 12-6
Zachary 57, Belaire 52
Halftime: Belaire 26, Zachary 25
Leaders: ZACHARY: Chaun Moore 19, Dylan Jackson 12, Chris Hilton 10; BELAIRE: Isaiah Johnson 20, Daylus Bush 10.
Records: Zachary 11-7; Belaire 13-4
Broadmoor 56, Baker 51
Halftime: Broadmoor 33, Baker 30
Leaders: BAKER: Lemoyne Cobb 14, Tyler Brown 12, Ledale Cobb 11; BROADMOOR: Derick Hamilton 23, Najee Jones 11.
Records: Broadmood 13-5; Baker 7-12
Scotlandville 84, McKinley 53
Halftime: Scotlandville 41, McKinley 16
Leaders: MCKINLEY: Kevieonta Spears 20; SCOTLANDVILLE: Tai’Reon Joseph 32, Carvell Teasett 27, Reece Beekman 14.
Records: Scotlandville 17-0; McKinley 9-10
Friday’s schedule
Tara vs. Woodlawn, 1:30 p.m.
Belaire vs. Baker, 3 p.m.
McKinley vs. Lee, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Zachary vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.
Episcopal Classic
Mandeville 41, West Feliciana 32
Halftime: Mandeville 24, W. Feliciana 20
Leaders: Mandeville: Dylan Hooter 16; West Feliciana: Miguel Williams 6
Holy Cross 83, Lakeshore 70
Halftime: Holy Cross 40, Lakeshore 35
Leaders: Holy Cross: Kalil Thomas 20, Tyler Beaver 13, Tyler Kirkwood 11, Myles Sanders 10; Lakeshore: W. Kugler 22, M. Dean 17, D. Praker 14
Episcopal 65, Central 45
Halftime: Episcopal 30, Central 22
Leaders: Episcopal: Ricky Volland 20, DJ Morgan 17; Central: R. Walker 17
Albany 47, Northlake Christian 43
Halftime: Albany 17, Northlake Christian 17
Leaders: Albany: Caleb Puma 16, Damien McAlister 12; Northlake: Christian Weaver 13, Jacob Herrington 11
Red Stick Classic
At Catholic
Catholic 81, Runnels 41
Halftime: Catholic 41, Runnels 20
Leaders: Runnels: Cade Tate 20, Griffin Kennedy 10; Catholic: Nick Judice 17, Ian Cavano 16, Collin Holloway 12.
Sunkist Shootout
At St. Thomas More
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Madison Ridgeland 46
Halftime: St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Madison Ridgeland 25
Leaders: St. Thomas Aquinas: Jacob Romero 18, Robert Alfonso 10; Madison Ridgeland: Phillip Hughes 12, Ryan Kitchens 11.
Southern Lab 42, Vandebilt 41
Halftime: Southern Lab 23, Vandebilt 23
Leaders: Southern Lab: Cedric Curry 12, Demond Brown 12; Vandebilt: Kenny Franklin 11.
Riverside 92, Walker 83
Halftime: Walker 50, Riverside 46
Leaders: Riverside: Gage Larvadain 23, Dejuan Daniels 19, Kash Foley 15, Brian Walker 15; Walker: Jalen Cook 43, Brian Thomas 25.
Sophie B. Wright 81, University 66
Halftime: Sophie B. Wright 43, U-High 29
Leaders: Sophie B. Wright: Dandrick Green 20, Damiree Burns 19, Charlie Russell 18, Greg Hammond 11; University: Milan Mejia 16, DJ Morton 14, Shawn Jones 12, Bryton Constantin 11
Friday
Christ Episcopal vs. Catholic-PC, 5 p.m.
The Church Academy at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian at False River, 6 p.m.
47th Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Northlake Christian vs. West Feliciana, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Mandeville, 4:45 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Lakeshore vs. Central, 7:15 p.m.
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
Consolation bracket: 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Red Stick Classic
At Catholic
Consolation bracket: 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m.
Semifinals at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Episcopal Classic
Episcopal 48, Central Lafourche 33
Halftime: Episcopal 29, C. Lafourche 25
Leaders: Episcopal: A. Hixon 14, I. Besselmann 14, S. Summerville 11; Central Lafourche: K. Jennies 13.
Dunham 47, Mentorship Academy 39
Halftime: Mentorship 17, Dunham 16
Leaders: Dunham: L. Hampton 15, N. Marshall 15, K. Johnson 10; Mentorship: D. Riley 12
Lake Arthur 61, Zachary 38
Halftime: Lake Arthur 25, Zachary 20
Leaders: Lake Arthur: D. Brister 14, De. Brister 11, R. Turner 10; Zachary: O. Cummings 22.
Doyle 50, Dominican 35
Halftime: Doyle 29, Dominican 16
Leaders: Doyle: P. Scott 17, E. Jones 12; Dominican: A. Yunusah 13
Loranger 49, McKinley 48
Halftime: McKinley 26, Loranger 21
Leaders: Loranger: J. Young 20, I. Carr 18; McKinley: E. Lafayette 25, C. Wren 12
Madison Prep 43, Plaquemine 26
Halftime: MPA 20, Plaquemine 8
Leaders: Madison Prep: A. Eackles 16, D. Ellis 12; Plaquemine: S. Wicks 12.
Friday
Lady Panther Invitational
At Brusly
Consolation bracket:t 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
Semifinals at noon and 1:30 p.m.
Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Mentorship vs. Episcopal, 9 a.m.
Doyle vs. McKinley, 10:30 a.m.
Dunham vs. Dominican, noon
Zachary vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Arthur vs. Madison Prep, 3 p.m.
Dunham vs. Central Lafourche, 4:30 p.m.
Dominican vs. Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Loranger vs. Plaquemine, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s tournament
At. St. Joseph’s
Ursuline vs. Hannan, 9 a.m.
St. Scholastica vs. St. Joseph’s, 10:30 a.m.
Cabrini vs. St. Louis-Lake Charles, noon
Ursuline vs. St. Charles, 1:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel vs. St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Hannan vs. St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
St. Scholastica vs. St. Michael, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s vs. Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Lady Panther Invitational
At Brusly
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, noon
Championship game, 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s tournament
At. St. Joseph’s
St. Louis vs. Ursuline
St. Charles vs. Cabrini
St. Scholastica vs. Mount Carmel
Hannan vs. St. Joseph’s
St. Michael vs. Cabrini