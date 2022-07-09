Whenever a star athlete dies, the highlight clips from glory days tell a fabulous story. Magnificent plays and great victories emerge again in vibrant colors.
There are other stories. They define life, not just a sports heroes. Jimmy Williams was Mr. Friday night highlights back in the mid-1990s, along with then Catholic High star Travis Minor.
Now is the time to tell Williams’ “other” stories. The former Episcopal and Vanderbilt star, a longtime coach at EHS, died at age 43 following an illness.
I stand by my Friday night social media post … Williams deserved a longer life with his wife, Chandra, son Ace and his players. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
So, I choose to celebrate the life Williams lived as seen through the eyes of colleagues who knew him intimately.
“Jimmy and my son Blake were in the same grade … they were teammates,” former Episcopal athletic director Myra Mansur said. “I used to tease him. I would tell that without my son blocking for him, he wouldn’t have any yards.
“We had a bunch of boys stay at our house every Friday night after games. There would be Cooter (Mansur) breakfast the next morning. My husband would fix them pancakes, eggs … anything they wanted. Jimmy had that bright smile even then.”
Years later, Mansur saw qualities that made Williams an outstanding coach and teacher. Post Vanderbilt and while Williams was still playing in the NFL, he often visited Episcopal.
Mansur remembers Williams being meticulously dressed in a suit when he was introduced to a young football player who was struggling academically.
“Jimmy smiled, took off his jacket and sat down next to the young man and started asking him questions,” Mansur recalled. “He asked, ‘Where is your planner?’ The young man did not have one and that was a problem.
“So, Jimmy sat there with him and worked through what he should do. He did not have to do that. But he did. I am so thankful that I asked him if he wanted to coach and if he wanted to coach here (at Episcopal).”
Plenty of social media posts Friday night referred to Williams as “brother” or “bro.” Few can compare to the story Episcopal girls basketball coach Taylor Mims Wharton has.
Wharton's Saturday morning Facebook post began, “My big brother, my senior buddy, my colleague, my friend, my encourager …” Her story with Williams began in 1996-97 when he was the Knights’ senior four-sport star.
“Episcopal has a tradition that pairs each kindergarten student with a senior,” Wharton recalls. “It was always a senior girl teamed with a kindergarten girl. Jimmy basically rewrote it. He was Jimmy Williams, after all. He went to the girl I was supposed to be paired with and said he was going to be my big buddy.
“I loved watching him play football, basketball and baseball. I loved the person he was and I wanted to be just like him. To have him as a friend and a colleague I could always go to for advice is one of the great gifts of my life.”
Like Mansur and Wharton, Episcopal football coach Travis Bourgeois saw all phases of Williams’ life and career. Bourgeois and Williams worked together to make the Class 2A Knights a perennial playoff team again.
Bourgeois saw the innovator and motivator in Williams before he joined the Knights’ varsity staff in 2011.
“In 2009, Jimmy coached middle school football. One day as I was leaving the practice field I saw something off in the distance that looked strange,” Bourgeois recalls. “They (middle school players) weren’t in full gear yet and they were watching. There was this big guy running around who was dressed in full gear.
“I walked closer and sure enough, it was Jimmy … dressed out in his full San Francisco 49ers gear (Williams spent four years with the 49ers). He was running around catching passes … all kinds of things. He was smiling and those kids were too. It was awesome.”
Awesome … the best adjective to describe Jimmy Williams.