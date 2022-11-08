Small schools
Boys
Rank team 1st points
1, Episcopal (8) 98
2, Parkview Baptist (2) 78
3, University 72
4, St. Michael 66
5, D'Arbonne Woods 51
6, Episcopal-Acadiana 43
7, E.D. White 42
8, Newman 33
9, Erath 31
10, St. Martin's 9
Others receiving votes: Loyola, Country Day, Haynes, John Curtis, Cedar Creek, St. Louis.
Girls
Rank team 1st points
1, Episcopal (10) 100
2, E.D. White 86
3, St. Thomas Aquinas 69
4, Acadiana Renaissance 57
5, Newman 56
6, Country Day 47
7, University 38
8, St. Martin's 36
9, St. Michael 27
10, Hathaway 10
Others receiving votes: Parkview, St. Louis, Buckeye, Hanson, Sacred Heart, Cedar Creek.
Large schools
Boys
Rank Team 1st Points
1, Jesuit (10) 100
2, Brother Martin 90
3, Catholic 76
4, Ruston 74
5, Parkway 55
6, Zachary 40
7, Teurlings 37
8, Holy Cross 34
9, Vandebilt 19
10, Belle Chasse 12
Others receiving votes: Central Lafourche.
Girls
Rank Team 1st Points
1, St. Joseph (10) 100
2, Ruston 90
3, Mt. Carmel 80
4, Vandebilt 70
5, Dominican 59
6, Byrd 48
7, Sacred Heart 42
8, St. Scholastica 24
9, Walker 23
10, Dutchtown 11
Others receiving votes: Lafayette.