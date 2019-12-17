The script has flipped for Live Oak defensive lineman Jalen Lee and defensive back Major Burns of Madison Prep.
Both players will remain relatively close to home and in the SEC. Burns is scheduled to sign with Georgia, following a weekend trip to Athens, while Lee will sign with Florida. The final moves by the two former LSU commitments are among the major stories to track Wednesday.
Burns’ whirlwind started last week when he reopened his recruitment and ended up visiting Georgia. Both Burns and another MPA defensive back, Joel Williams, are scheduled to sign at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the school. Williams, who decommitted from Florida last spring, is considering multiple SEC schools, including Kentucky.
“Probably the thing I didn’t know that impressed me the most was how good the academics are there,” Burns said of Georgia. “The thing I’m looking forward to tomorrow is the smile on my mother’s face when I sign. There has been a lot of hard work and some hard times. To see her happy means everything.”
Lee, who reopened his recruitment approximately three weeks ago, knew what he was looking for. Though he will sign with the Gators early Wednesday morning, his official celebration will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the school. He is the Eagles' first SEC signee.
“All along, I knew I wanted to play in the SEC,” the 6-foot-3, 294-pound Lee said. “When I visited Florida, I felt so comfortable. Coach (Dan) Mullen (Florida head coach) is a real good guy and I like the defensive line coach. I think their system is a good fit for me.”
Other local players set to sign Wednesday include Zachary High quarterback Keilon Brown (Memphis), East Ascension wide receiver Steven McBride (Kansas) and Central High quarterback/defensive back Sam Kenerson.
Brown, who led ZHS to two LHSAA 5A titles and two semifinal berths, is set to play football and baseball at Memphis and will sign at noon at the school’s Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Center.
McBride committed to the Jayhawks of former LSU coach Les Miles during the fall. He is one of four EAHS players set to sign during a 6 p.m. ceremony at his school. Quarterback Cameron Jones (Southeastern), linebacker Javon Carter (Grambling) and receiver/tight end Jyrin Johnson (Texas Southern) are the others.
Kenerson decommitted from South Alabama. His signing ceremony is set for 1 p.m. in the CHS library. He has teased a surprise announcement on social media.
A later date
Southern Lab seniors Reginald Johnson and Jabar Triplett, will wait until February to sign, according to SLHS coach Darrell Asberry.
Johnson, a wide receiver, recently decommitted from Houston. Asberry said Triplett, a linebacker, remains committed to Arizona.
• Scotlandville High defensive lineman Jonathan Horton also will wait to sign. Horton has accumulated 15 scholarship offers after playing just one varsity football season. He is currently with the SHS basketball team at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.
Baylor and Virginia are among the schools that have offered Horton a scholarship.