University High basketball coach Joe Spencer was bonded to Wayde Sims like no other player he has ever coached.

“I coached Wayde for five years, which is longer than I coached any player. He came to the school as a sixth-grader and by eighth grade, he was starting on the varsity,” said Spencer, now in his 11th year at UHS and 21st year overall. “Wayde always had a smile on his face and he was great with kids, including my kids. What a terrible loss … this is tragic.”

Spencer, like many others at U-High and in Baton Rouge’s close-knit basketball community, were grappling with the death of Sims, an LSU basketball player shot to death early Friday morning just outside of the Southern University campus. U-Hiigh Athletic Director Jill White said plans for a tribute to Sims are not yet in place. Zachary football coach/AD David Brewerton said there will be a moment of silence for Sims prior to U-High's game at Zachary Friday.

White recalled her memories of Sims, including a time when she taught him.

“This is just so raw right now,” White said. “This is also a tragedy for Baton Rouge. I taught Wayde and Skylar Mays (U-High, LSU teammate) in eighth-grade P.E. They asked if they could play basketball every day. Wayde was so full of life and had that bright smile. He wanted to be involved in whatever was going on … a great kid.”

Former Scotlandville High player Garrick Green got emotional when talking about Sims. The two became friends despite playing on rival teams.

Green, now a player at Howard College, a Texas junior college, said he saw Sims last month before returning to school.

“I just saw him when I came home,” Green said, his voice breaking between words. “He was a good guy. I was usually in the gym working on my game when I was with him. Sometimes we worked out at LSU and then go back to his apartment and play video games.”

Two other coaches, Jeff Jones of Madison Prep and Carlos Sample of Scotlandville, were among those who got early-morning texts and calls after the shooting.

“I guess I got the first text sometime around maybe 1:30 a.m. saying somebody got shot,” Jones said. “A while later my son, who is at college out of state called and said, ‘Dad it was Wayde.’ This is senseless. You cannot make sense of it. I’ve known Wayde since he was in middle school and was a kid at the (Baton Rouge) Sports Academy. He played with guys who played for me.

“I really got to know Wayde when he played for my Louisiana Elite (AAU) team before his senior year. He worked hard and got better. I got to know his family and they’re such great people. At LSU, he roomed with one of my former players, Brandon Sampson, the last two years and when Brandon came to see me, Wayde was usually with him.”

Sims’ death brought back painful memories of the 2006 shooting death of former Glen Oaks star Ryan Francis, who came home for a Mother’s Day visit after a successful freshman season Southern Cal, for both coaches. In 2006, Jones was a GOHS assistant coach and Sample was the Istrouma head coach.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Sample said. He paused and added, “Wayde used to come around because he was friends with Garrick. Very nice, respectful kid and a great player. When I was heard about Wayde, Ryan Francis immediately came to mind. Why does this keep happening?”

In an official statement submitted early Friday afternoon, U-High's White closed by saying, "Our prayers go out to his family, his LSU teammates and classmates, his former U-High teammates and classmates and all of his coaches and teachers. The Cub motto this year is “Raise the Bar.” He lived his life doing so. To Wayde and his family, we say “Once a Cub, always a Cub.”